Jessica Alba seals her relationship with Danny Ramirez with a kiss! See pics

Holllywood actor Jessica Alba appears to have made her new romance with actor Danny Ramirez official, locking lips with the Captain America: Brave New World actor in public. The smooch-filled sighting, on Friday, was captured in photos and video published by TMZ . Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez have been spotted several times together

According to the report, the pair can be seen sharing a passionate kiss outside Danny’s Los Angeles home. Dressed in coordinating casualwear — black tops, baggy gray sweatpants, and dark-colored baseball caps — the two looked totally in sync.

The moment marks the most public sign yet that Jessica and Danny are more than just friends. Jessica, 44, and Danny, 32, had already fueled dating rumors earlier this month when they were seen returning to Los Angeles from a Cancún getaway, earlier this month. Days later, they were spotted on a cozy dinner date at an Italian restaurant in West Hollywood.

In the video, Jessica can also be seen helping Danny with what looks like some home decor — the two walk across the street to his home carrying a giant potted orchid.

This new romance comes amid a transitional time for the Sin City star, who earlier this year filed for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage. In a heartfelt Instagram post at the time, Jessica shared: “I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

She added, “We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority.” The exes share three children: Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.

From date nights to home visits, Jessica Alba seems ready to embrace her next chapter — and if this kiss is anything to go by, she’s doing it with Danny Ramirez by her side.