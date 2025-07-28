Jessica Alba-Danny Ramirez dating? Who is he, what we know about their relationship

Jessica Alba seems to be enjoying single life, though that may not remain true for the actor for much longer! She has been spotted with Danny Ramirez on quite a few occasions, sending tongues wagging in Hollywood circles. Earlier in July 2025, news surfaced that Jessica Alba had traveled to Cancun with Danny Ramirez.(AFP)

The Trigger Warning actor is getting out of a marriage that lasted almost two decades. Alba filed for divorce from Cash Warren on February 7, this year, and the two had tied the knot back in May 2008.

The 44-year-old has three children with Warren – daughters Honor and Haven, and son Hayes.

Alba was recently seen in a car with Ramirez after a dinner outing in Los Angeles, with the actor sporting a black top, and her companion going for a light-wash denim jacket with a gray baseball cap.

Who is Danny Ramirez?

Danny Ramirez, 32, is an American actor who plays Joaquin Torres or Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Captain America: Brave New World. He essays the same role in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Ramirez has also appeared in Top Gun: Maverick and HBO's The Last of Us.

Interestingly, Alba too played a Marvel character, when she was seen as Sue Storm or Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four, but at that time, the franchise was not with Disney.

Are Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez dating?

Alba and Ramirez's many outings would seem to suggest that the two are dating. Apart from the People report that they were spotted after dinner in a car together, TMZ also reported that Alba was seen kissing Ramirez outside his Los Angeles home.

Earlier this month, a source had told People things were ‘very new’ between the two and “they're having a good time together.”

TMZ also reported that Alba had gone to Cancun with Ramirez, and at the time, a source close to the actor said “She’s been getting a lot of attention since the divorce.”

“She’s flattered and definitely enjoying being single again, She’s gone on some dates, but it’s nothing serious — she’s focused on herself and her kids. She’s not interested in a relationship right now," the source added.

Despite what the source is saying, TMZ obtained video also which showed Alba and Ramirez carrying a massive potted orchid plant, which has raised questions of whether the two are interior decorating together, perhaps signaling a new step in the relationship.

On the work front, Alba will star alongside Orlando Bloom, for a thriller titled The Mark, which will begin filming in Australia this month.