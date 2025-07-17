Something 'Bloom'ing? Jessica Alba finds Orlando 'charming' as duo begin filming

Actor Jessica Alba is stepping back into the spotlight personally and professionally, after announcing her divorce earlier this year. The Fantastic Four actor will next be seen opposite Orlando Bloom in the thriller The Mark. Jessica Alba is reportedly enjoying single life. (Reuters)

Ahead of the movie's release, Alba has admitted that she finds her co-star ‘charming’, People reported. However, Alba is keeping things light in the romance department after her split with Cash Warren, her longtime partner.

Nonetheless, the pair's chemistry has set tongues wagging.

Fans ship Jessica Alba and Orlando Bloom

Alba reportedly has met Bloom in the past, and many fans feel that the timing of their chemistry couldn't be more right, with Bloom having recently split with partner Katy Perry.

Alba, meanwhile, seems to be enjoying single life, People reported.

“She’s been getting a lot of attention since the divorce. She’s flattered and definitely enjoying being single again. She’s gone on some dates, but it’s nothing serious — she’s focused on herself and her kids. She’s not interested in a relationship right now.”

The actor was recently spotted with Danny Ramirez of of Top Gun: Maverick fame. She was seen with the 32-year-old in Cancun, and was spotted driving back to Los Angeles together, setting the rumour mills buzzing about a potential romance on the horizon. However, nothing has actualised yet.

Alba ‘excited’ to be back filming

A source close to the actor told People that the 44-year-old is ‘in a great place.’ They added, “She’s excited to get back to filming. She’s doing what she loves and keeping her circle tight.”

She filed for divorce on February 7, 2025, and cited irreconcilable differences. The two were reportedly separated since December 27, 2024. Alba and Warren tied the knot in 2008, and the couple have three kids together.

The actor has filed for joint custody of Honor, Haven, and Hayes, besides putting in a request for her legal name to be restored to Jessica Maria Alba.