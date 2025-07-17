Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt expecting first child together: A look at their relationship timeline

Pete Davidson is going to be a father! The 31-year-old comedian and actor is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, People reported. The news comes months after Davidson and Hewitt first grabbed attention during a laid-back getaway to Palm Beach, Florida. They were photographed sharing a kiss while enjoying a day at the beach. Shortly after the photos surfaced, a source told the outlet that the couple was officially dating. Pete Davidson is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.(Instagram/@elsie)

Also read: Who is Elsie Hewitt? Meet Pete Davidson’s girlfriend as couple announce pregnancy

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt’s relationship timeline

In May, an insider told People that Davidson and Hewitt had already taken the next step in their relationship by moving in together.

“Pete and Elsie have been living together in New York for the past few months. They are splitting their time between Pete’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn,” the source said.

The source added that the couple were “so happy together and doing great.”

Just weeks later, Davidson and Hewitt made their red carpet debut at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Earlier in July, Hewitt shared several photos from their time together over the summer, including a Fourth of July boat ride where Davidson was pictured kissing her on the cheek. In another image, he was rowing while she captured the moment.

Pete Davidson on having kids

The Saturday Night Live alum previously shared his hopes of becoming a father during an appearance on Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart in 2022. “My favorite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid,” he said.

Calling it his “dream,” Davidson added, “I’m so excited for that chapter… trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

Davidson began dating Hewitt eight months after ending his relationship with Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline. Hewitt, meanwhile, had been linked to actor Jason Sudeikis earlier, according to Page Six.

Also read: Exes reunited? Kim Kardashian's ‘soft spot’ for Pete Davidson leads to secret romance link-up: Report

FAQs:

1. Who is Pete Davidson’s girlfriend?

Pete Davidson is currently dating model and actress Elsie Hewitt.

2. Is Pete Davidson going to be a dad?

Yes, a source confirms that Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child.

3. How long have Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt been dating?

They’ve been dating since early 2024 and moved in together a few months later.

4. Did Pete Davidson say he wanted kids?

Yes, in a 2022 interview with Kevin Hart, Davidson said having a child was his “dream.”