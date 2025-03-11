Menu Explore
Exes reunited? Kim Kardashian's ‘soft spot’ for Pete Davidson leads to secret romance link-up: Report

ByAshima Grover
Mar 11, 2025 07:40 AM IST

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may be up to rekindling their spark after Kanye West ‘sabotaged’ their relationship. 

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian appeared to have found their way back to each other. The famous exes came under the same roof for the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special event last month. Since then, they’re reportedly trying to give romance another try.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dated from October 2021 to August 2022 before Kanye West took over their relationship.(AFP)
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dated from October 2021 to August 2022 before Kanye West took over their relationship.(AFP)

Although the comedian and the SKIMS founder weren’t photographed together at the big SNL celebration, an insider told RadarOnline this week that their behind-the-scenes chat may be attempting to reverse the damage Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West did to Kim and Pete’s relationship. They dated for a brief period between October 2021 to August 2022.

Also read | Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's next step in relationship: Luxury living in Paris or Milan

Kim-Pete giving it another go after the SNL 50 special reunion?

“Kim has a soft spot for Pete and always will,” the source said. Davidson and Kardashian are also believed to have linked up for an afterparty after the SNL 50 special.

The source spilling the celeb gossip further claimed that Kim “cherished” the time she and Pete spent together despite the Bupkis actor going through a rough patch, mentally, at the time. On top of that, Kanye “bullying” him only made things worse. The insider also attributed the King of State Island actor’s inexperience with fame to the pair’s eventually dwindling romance.

Kim Kardashian reportedly wants to reunite with ex Pete Davidson – but there's a catch

As for Kim's position on possibly rekindling her bond with Davidson, the source insisted, “Kim says, 'Never say never' when friends ask” her about it.

Despite the claims about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson potentially writing another romantic chapter together, another source maintained that she’s “toying with the idea of some late-night rendezvous.”

Also read | Celeb divorce: Hannah Montana star Emily Osment and musician husband reach settlement

Even though there was no question about their chemistry being a problem, Kardashian purportedly wants to keep it casual.” She’s not looking to make him her forever guy anymore; she’s totally abandoned the idea of him being ‘The One,’” the other insider said, asserting that the SKIMS founder was “heartbroken” when she and Pete split up.

The source contended that a “no-strings-attached situation with Pete” may be the “perfect match” for her at the moment, as “ She can’t just hook up with any random guy without fearing her trust might get shattered.”

