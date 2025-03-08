Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's next step in relationship: Luxury living in Paris or Milan

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are looking for something special in the cities of love, Rome and Paris. The newest couple in Hollywood is reportedly ready to take their relationship to the next level as they’re eyeing luxury European apartments. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

The pair recently put their love on display at the Academy Awards and its following Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2 in Beverly Hills. Now, they’re asking their representatives to list potential pricey apartments that may be worth investing in. A real estate consultant who’s supposedly been up to the job laid out eight different stunning properties ranging from $2 million to $8.2 million to impress the young love birds.

“They have been actively looking for a place and should be making a decision pretty soon on which one or ones they will buy,” the source told The US Sun.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have tasked a real estate consultant to narrow down impressive future home in Paris, Milan

The insider further claimed that Kylie and Timothee love the two cities, and comfort is at the top of their priorities so that they can “make the space their own, and enjoy plenty of privacy.” A Complete Unknown star and Oscar nominee’s father is French.

Chalametis himself is a globe-trotting celebrity, making Paris and Milan the perfect options for a potential future residence. Jenner is also thrilled about the idea of establishing roots in the fashion capitals.

Potential French home options for Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Of the eight properties, four in France are suitable options for the pair, ranging from $4.2 million to $8.2 million. The first of these, marked at $4.2 million, is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment boasting “great volume, original decorative features such as Versailles parquet flooring in excellent condition, two fireplaces, and a period fresco painted on one of the ceilings.”

The duplex stands on the western side of Place des Vosges and is located in the 17th-century townhouse, Hotel de Chaulnes. If the couple is ready to shell out a little bit more, they could call a different 4,000-square-foot property with five bedrooms their own. With a price tag of $4.6 million, the house’s listing details that ists located between Avenue Victor Hugo and the Bois de Boulogne on the third floor of an elegant Art Deco building.

The next property on the list is a 2,055-square-foot property valued at $7.5 million. Described as a “true haven of peace,” it features a “magnificent wooded terrace.” Its decor is inspired by Louis XV and Napoleon III. The final French property, housed in a building constructed in 1779, is worth $8.4 million. It is located on one of the “most prestigious streets in Paris.”

Milan apartments worth millions also on radar

If Kylie and Timothee flip the pamphlet in Milan’s favour, they have a $2 million option featuring a three-bedroom, two-bathroom loft housed in one of the city’s most coveted areas. A second listing, which can be theirs for $3.8 million, is settled in the heart of Milan’s Missouri district.

The sophisticated estate is surrounded by cultural landmarks, upscale dining and renowned boutiques. A $2.3 million home in central Milan is another possibility. Its style aesthetic has been described as, “in line with the historic charm of the period building and the surrounding urban context, conceived as a true welcoming oasis fully reflecting the elegance of ‘Milanese’ style.”

Finally, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner could snap up yet another Milanese property for #3.1 million. It is nestled in one of the “most exclusive” areas of the Italian city.