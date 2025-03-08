Who is Christy Lee? Post Malone's rumoured new girlfriend after secret split from baby mama

Post Malone seems to have closed one romantic chapter to open another. The 29-year-old singer was seen cosying up to a woman in a bar, per fan-captured footage shared by TMZ on March 6. The mystery woman in question was eventually identified as Christy Lee. Christy Lee, 20, an aspiring influencer and celebrity stylist, is rumoured to be Post Malone's new girlfriend.(TikTok @christyslle_ / AFP)

Although the “Better Now” hit-maker has mostly kept his romantic life out of the public eye, his latest outing with his new rumoured girlfriend has set off buzzing chatter, especially in light of his split with his fiancee. According to the tabloid, Post Malone and his baby mama, a woman named Jamie, split up around last year’s end.

Shortly after that, he was publicly spotted with Lee in January. They appeared to have taken a trip to one of the most romantic cities in the world, Rome. Since then, a TikTok user (@gabbyzcool) also caught them packing PDA in their “small hometown bar & saying hi."

Meet Christy Lee, Post Malone's rumoured girlfriend following split with fiancee

Whether she likes it or not, Christy is now at the centre of the new hottest celeb gossip, and The US Sun has shared some insight into the 20-year-old’s life. The aspiring influencer leading a lavish life in New York City is a college student. Lee went to high school in Newport Beach, California.

After moving to New York City, she attended Parsons School of Design—The New School. During her time in California, the celebrity stylist worked as a sales associate, hostess, and social media intern at Bella Venice. Upon her NY relocation, Christy got her break as a social media manager before finally bagging the job of an Assistant Stylist at Kristina Askerova Studio.

When off-duty, the aspiring influencer uses her TikTok page (@christyslle_) to follow trends and post videos ranging from what’s in my bag to fashion hauls.

It seems that even before crossing paths with Post Malone, she already had her toes dipped in celebrity life. According to her last year’s social media activity, Christy embarked on a styling trip to Cannes, where she dressed models in eye-popping attires.

She’s also used her SNS profile to give her tens of thousands of followers a tour of her job profile as an Assistant Stylist at Kristina Askerova Studio. Through yet another inside-look tour, she divulged that her mother owns a jewellery company. She, herself, is often seen rocking designer items, including a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace and Cartier bracelets.

Post Malone shares a baby girl with his former longtime girlfriend

As we know, Post Malone welcomed his daughter, whom he referred to as DD, at his concerts in May 2022. He shares the baby with his former secret romantic partner, reportedly Jamie.

“It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now,” the singer said of maintaining a balance between his roles as a music superstar and father during an interview with GQ. “I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."

What he said about Jamie before their secret split

As for his proposal to his ex-fiancee, he said in August 2023, “It was in [Las] Vegas. I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?’ I got a ring and all this stuff.”

“And she said, ‘No.’ She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow,’ and I was like, ‘All right.’ And then I did and I was sober and it was nice,” he added during the Call Her Daddy podcast episode. “'I've always wanted kids and a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama… And she's like No. 1 mom in the f**king universe.”