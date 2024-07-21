Kim Kardashian's stylist faces backlash for calling Aishwarya Rai 'exotic', former's dress at Ambani wedding slammed

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that took place on July 12. While Kim was seen in a red lehenga, Khloe donned a white and gold ensemble. Soon after their outfits were revealed, Kim failed to impress the Indian audience. Now, the star's stylist, Dany Levi, is being criticised over her video on how she dressed Kim. Not only that, Levi is also being slammed on social media after she called Aishwarya Rai "exotic". Kim Kardashian, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Ambani wedding.(X, Instagram)

Levi, in the video, first reveals that she was inspired to dress Kim by Aishwarya Rai. She also says that Aishwarya is "one of the most elegant, exotic, and iconic women in the world." (Also Read: Kim Kardashian and Mamata Banerjee in one frame at Anant Ambani wedding: ‘2024 is full of unexpected crossovers’)

The video also shows her having trials at Manish Malhotra and the process of finalising the dresses worn by Kim and Khloe. She also revealed that another dress of Kim's was designed by Tarun Tahiliani and jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz.

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than five lakh views. The share also has close to 26,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many people said that Kim's outfit failed to impress them, while a few others slammed her for calling Indian women exotic. (Also Read: Kim Kardashian's 'Gajagamini walk' steals the show at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding)

An individual said, "Stop calling people from other countries exotic."

Another Instagram user, Neeru Rishi, wrote, "You used the word exotic to describe an Indian woman. Instant cancel."

"I love your other styles, and I think it was amazing what you pulled off! But when going to India for the first time for a wedding, the clothes could have been less revealing. Kim and Koko have amazing curves, which sometimes don't work well with all Indian outfits," commented user Lekha Vyas.

A fourth posted, "Did you just call an Indian woman exotic? Yikes."

Someone else shared, "Kim looked awful. The tops were far too small and revealing. The nose ring was also too heavy and inappropriate in my view."