Viral NYPD pole-dancer controversy: Rapper-director stand up for detective

S-Quire and Pitch Perfect are the rapper-director duo behind the “Doin That” music video, which featured NYPD detective-turned-viral sensation, Melissa Mercado. Earlier this week, the $144,000-a-year grade 3 detective assigned to Bronx special victims caught the internet’s eye with her risque off-duty side quest. Rapper S-Quire (left) reveals that the professional team behind the Doin That music video hired Melissa Mercado (right), who turned out to be an NYPD detective, from a casting agency. (X/@NYPDSVU, @worldstarhiphop)

The seven-year veteran's moonlighting gig has divided social media and official sources. The whole thing blew up into one big scandal as the pole dancer's alluring presence was later identified as an NYPD cop.

Rapper S-Quire speaks out after the NYPD detective pole-dancing scandal

The “Doin That” project professionals have since broken their silence on the matter in an interview with TMZ Hip Hop. The music video in question catches Melissa Mercado thong-twerking and pole-dancing inside a strip club the artists rented out for the video shoot.

Rapper S-Quire confirmed that they had no idea that the woman they were hiring for their MV was an NYPD detective. As far as they were concerned pre-controversy, Mercado was a professional they cast in the video after she caught their attention at a casting agency.

In the post-scandal phase, S-Quire admitted that although having a “cop rap video” wasn’t something on his agenda, he and the video director still wished her the best, especially after seeing the inflated hate against her on social media. Sharing the behind-the-scenes footage for the “Doin That” filming, the Hempstead (Long Island) rapper, who’s been making music for a decade, disclosed that even if things may seem otherwise in light of the raunchy video doing numbers, his collaboration with Mercado was strictly professional.

Per a previous Daily Mail report, the rapper also said, “She doesn’t seem like a detective. When you think of detectives, you think of Special Victims Unit on the TV… She just wanted to help me out with the video, help me get my vision out.”

'Doin That' music video director also breaks silence

While his latest music video may appear to have broken the popularity barrier only recently, it has been up on the internet under the WorldStarHipHop banner for a while. Director Pitch Perfect, whose video credits include Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and is a longtime executive associated with the urban entertainment outlet, also affirmed that the MV had already amassed a million views before Melissa Mercado’s NYPD identity was outed.

Other artists and gentlemen's club are after Melissa Mercado

Nonetheless, he and S-Quire didn’t detract from the detective’s contribution to the video, saying that her beauty definitely played a huge role in attracting a massive audience. Neither of the two have spoken to Mercado yet, but Pitch revealed that several artists have been on the lookout to recruit the woman who starred in their video for their own projects.

Such calls aren’t restricted to the pros’ colleagues in the industry, as the gentlemen’s club Spearmint Rhino NYC also seems to have reached out to them to get in touch with Mercado.