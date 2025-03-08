Money motivating Bianca Censori to put up with Kanye West and delay divorce?

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, is reportedly charging him to stay with her, fuelling marriage woes like never before. According to RadarOnline.com, the 30-year-old Australian architect rang up an attorney just days after her husband unleashed his antisemitic social media rant, threatening to divorce him. In Early February, Kanye West reportedly pushed his wife, Bianca Censori, to participate in the naked Grammy stunts, later claiming to have "dominion" over her. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Insiders are determined that she will ultimately part ways with the controversial rapper as she’s ready to walk away, especially after how many lines he’s crossed. Ye’s antics took the cake at this year’s Grammy Awards when he basically coaxed his second wife to drop her black fur coat to reveal her naked body on the red carpet.

Bianca Censori charging Kanye West to delay an inevitable divorce

“She's been putting up with it all as a means to an end, to make a name for herself and build up a fortune,” said an insider. “Money is very much a motivator for her, so if Kanye wants to hold off this divorce, he needs to start throwing serious cash at her… Like, many millions.”

Plus, with everything they’ve been through together, Censori divorcing him will trash his public image. The source maintained that the “Heartless” rapper only has more and more reasons to convince her to stop talking to the lawyers. “The more money he offers, the longer she will stay, she's definitely in the power position and is out to milk as much as she can from him,” they added.

Lack of a prenup could cost Kanye West

Despite the many reported financial hits, Kanye West previously took to his Instagram to proclaim that he’s worth $2 billion. However, his Forbes profile tells a significantly different fortune story, putting him down as a $500 million net worth man.

On the contrary, the source with insight into the matter now says, “It’s more like $400 million.” Bianca Censori and Kanye West reportedly also don’t have a prenuptial agreement, which could end up becoming a “$200 million mistake for Kanye.”

The insider even asserted that West’s inner circle has known about Bianca’s purportedly ulterior motive all this while. “He's gone and made it easier for her to milk him for cash by treating her terribly,” the source went on. “There is so much evidence out there – it's assumed she'll claim he was a monster. But no one really doubts she had dollar signs in her eyes from day one!"