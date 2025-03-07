The Traitors Season 3 winners announced: ‘So unserious’, unpredictable finale divides viewers

Despite the show’s title, The Traitors Season 3 did not work out in the favour of the backstabbing bad guys. Airing on Thursday, March 6, the threequel finale concluded a dramatic season that pit reality TV big-shots, including Big Brother alums, Real Housewives, Survivors and more, against each other. The Traitors US Season 3 finale aired on Thursday, March 6, on Peacock.(X)

The Traitors Season 3 winners

The shocking turns and twists surprisingly led all four Faithfuls to split up the winning glory and the massive cash prize of $204,300, leaving each one with $51,075 before taxes. What turned out to be a major milestone for the series with the most Faithfuls to ever win a season ultimately drove a wedge between The Traitors fandom, leaving some rooting for the non-gamers and others torching the “boring a** finale.”

Zac Efron’s brother, Dylan Efron, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, King Charles’ cousin and the first openly gay British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, and Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey were the last ones standing. I got this far in the game not being greedy, and I don't wanna leave being greedy. I really think there are no Traitors left, and I hope to GOD it's true”, Gabby said during the Season 3 finale and was proved correct.

Brief recap of The Traitors Season 3 finale: Britney Haynes backstabs Danielle Reyes

Big Brother alumna Danielle Reyes was the first Traitor to fall in the season finale. After the other finalists banished her, the final five Dolores, Dylan, Gabby, Ivar and Recruited Traitor Britney Haynes battled for the winning prize.

In a shocking Big Brother full-circle moment, Britney turned her back on her Traitor teammate Danielle and voted to banish her. “I said I was going to come in this game and play for my family by any means necessary, and of course, I’m definitely a Traitor,” Danielle said before her exit. “I feel stupid because I didn’t think Britney would be the nail in my coffin… I should have killed her!”

How fans reacted to The Traitors Season 3 finale

“The Traitors is so unserious because what do you mean a Real Housewife of New Jersey, Zac Efron’s brother, Prince Harry’s distant relative, and a former Bachelor contestant who is a hilarious lesbian just won a game of simulated murder,” exclaimed a user on X, formerly Twitter.

Someone else tweeted, “Contrary to popular opinion I actually love that four non gamers won as faithfuls.” A disappointed user wrote, “I hope all the corny a** fans who care so much about “integrity” in a game called the TRAITORS are happy with this boring ass finale. What’s exciting about 4 Faithfuls splitting $200K after tax? like Bffr.”

On the other hand, a different user was all for the most faithfuls ever taking home the victory. “WHAT A GREAT ENDING. It's SOOO WILD to me that a group of non-gamer Faithfuls won over a bunch of high-calibre gamer Traitors. And I genuinely think Dylan played a damn huge part in that. He's definitely the MVP Faithful this season,” they shared online.

Viewers remained divided on their verdict

Yet another viewer booed the final reveal: “This win is actually worse than last years because at least CT & Trishelle actually put in work throughout the season……..Dylan is quite literally the only one who put in solid work this year to earn the win, the rest of them barely did anything.”

Some viewers still stood by Danielle despite what may have followed in the final moments of the season: “The most important thing to me..is that Danielle Reyes is proud of the game she played. That despite the unnecessary hate, she knows she’s been the highlight of the week for many of us this season, like she was years ago on BB3. Proved miss thing has still got it.”

If anything, it’s for sure that The Traitors fans are not going to get over the Danielle-Britney beef anytime soon. Some even contended that the latter was the only one who made the “finale remotely entertaining.” Despite many netizens agreeing on the “boring” finale verdict, there were still a lot of happy rounds of applause for the four Faithful winners.

One wrote, “Incredibly unpredictable season with a great cast filled with drama but 4 Winners especially when one of them is fucking IVAR is actually crazy.” Meanwhile another person went as far as branding it the “best faithful win” ever: “This is one of the best faithful win across all traitors franchise. The 4 non gamers just bested reality tv game icons and legends.”