Love Island All Stars Season 2 winning couple announced; ITV moves on to Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025

After all the dumping and whatnot, the Island drama has come to its close with the Love Island All Stars Season 2 finale. For this season of hot winter, ex-islanders returned to try their luck with love again. Navigating through bombshell twists and turns, five couples made it to the final. x Love Island All Stars Season 2 finale: (Left) Grace and Luca were the runner-up couple. (Centre) were crowned winners. (Right) Ekin-Su and Curtis were second runner-ups. (Instagram - ITV)

Prior to the season finale, Islander Scott Thomas quit the show after failing to connect with anyone. Moreover, Harried Blackmore and Ronnie Vint were dumped right before the last outing as others cancelled out their chance to make it to the finish line.

Even before finally wrapping up the Island mess, ITV embraced the upcoming transition to a new reality TV chapter. During the Love Island All Stars Season 2 finale, the network dropped the first teaser for the 2025 edition of Celebrity Big Brother UK, which is expected to welcome a new batch of stars this spring.

Love Island All Stars 2025 winners

Gabby and Casey

Despite returning to the new All Stars season with her Love Island Season 3 ex, Marcel, Gabby Allen ultimately found her match in Season 9’s Casey O’Gorman by the fourth day. Their head-over-heels love story made it to the next level thanks to the public vote.

The happy ending was a long time coming, especially for Casey, who's been on the show three times previously. Beating the other four couples, they bagged the mind-boggling £50,000 prize on Monday.

Love Island All Stars Season 2 runner-ups

2nd place: Grace and Luca

It’s been a while since Luca Bish was back on the Island, having first appeared on Love Island Season 8. Grace Jackson, on the other hand, just showed up to the love fest last year in the 11th season.

3rd place: Ekin-Su and Curtis

Love İsland Season 8 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu previously finished with Davide. However, this time, she paired up with Curtis Pritchard from Season 5. The couple have since made things official on the romance front.

4th place: Catherine and Omar

Catherine Agbaje from Season 10 of Love Island first coupled up with Nas on this season of All Stars. Despite all the ups and downs, she ultimately stuck it out with Season 11’s Omar Nyame.

5th place: Elma and Sammy

Love was not on Season 5 Islander Elma Pazar’s side back then. With Season 10’s Sammy Root, a bombshell this season, by her side, she finally crossed the finale line. There has also been chatter around them possibly having dated prior to their villa entry.

With the second season of All Stars done and done, ITV’s focus will switch to Celebrity Big Brother’s second run. Although official word on the new season’s casting has yet to make news, swirling rumours have already narrowed down a potential list of familiar faces across fields.

Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 rumoured cast

According to numerous reports released beforehand (compiled by HuffPost), the rumoured housemates' roster for the spring could look like: