Bachelorette star Gabby Windey reveals she secretly married girlfriend Robby Hoffman

Congratulations are in order for Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman. The Bachelorette alum announced on Wednesday that she secretly married her girlfriend in January. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the 34-year-old revealed that she tied the knot with the comedian in an intimate 20-minute ceremony in Las Vegas. Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman secretly married in Las Vegas(Instagram/ Gabby Windey)

Taking to Instagram, Windey shared a carousel of wedding photos in which she can be seen wearing a lacy white dress while Hoffman opted for a white button-down and black pants. “Husband and wife!! 1/11/2025,” she captioned the post. The Traitors star told the magazine that she danced to Chappell Roan during her wedding.

Reflecting on her decision to marry Hoffman, Windey shared, “We had just evacuated from the fires. Literally cue Rihanna, ‘We found love in a hopeless place,’” adding, “What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other.”

Windey explained that going through the devastating LA fires together brought her and Hoffman “closer.” Recalling the night they decided to get married, the comedian said, “Gabby turned to me and she went, “Should we get married?” And look: I’ve been proposing since the day I met her.”

As Hoffman was eventually going to propose to Windey, she already had a plan laid out. However, as the couple decided to marry sooner, the latter had asked the former to pop her the question. The comedian told the outlet that she had proposed to the reality star with a custom-made crossword puzzle that spelt out, “Will you marry me, Gabby?”

“I actually can’t believe how perfect it was. It was the best wedding I’ve ever been to,” Hoffman said of her wedding, while Windey acknowledged, “It was literally the best night of my life. We were dancing, taking pictures.” “We have the same cadence. I know it seems to people we’re so different, but it gels. We have the same core. I love her for her, and she loves me for me,” the comedian added.