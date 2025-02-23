Rihanna drops hints about her much anticipated ninth album: ‘Not going to be anything that anybody expects’

Rihanna has fans buzzing with excitement after teasing her long-awaited ninth studio album. Nearly a decade after the release of her last record, the 37-year-old pop star offered a glimpse of what’s to come, describing the upcoming album as something that "feels right." With anticipation building, her cryptic preview has left fans eagerly awaiting what promises to be a game-changing return. Rihanna is generating excitement for her long-awaited ninth album, claiming it's unlike anything fans expect. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(AP)

Rihanna teases about her new album

On Saturday, the singer shared with Harper's Bazaar that she is "really optimistic" about the fresh tunes, while also acknowledging that it's "not going to be anything that anybody expects." This admission has fueled even more speculation, as fans and music lovers eagerly try to imagine what Rihanna's next project will sound like, as reported by MailOnline.

Rihanna told the media outlet, “This feels right. It feels like it digs right into where I need to be, and I want this. This body needs to come out, and I’m ready to go there.” She also confessed that the time she spends in the studio is different now that she is a mother of two. She shares two sons Rza and Riot with rapper A$AP Rocky.

She continued, “This is becoming my new freedom. Because when I’m in the studio, I know that my time away from my kids [RZA and Riot] is to blossom something that hasn’t been watered in eight years.” She also admitted, “I’ve been in the studio the whole eight years.”

Rihanna’s new music took some time

The star also revealed that finding her new sound took time, as she realised she wanted her music to feel different from what fans last heard in 2016. She told the outlet, “But it didn’t hit me. I was searching for it. I went through phases of what I wanted to do. ‘This kind of album, not that album.’”

She further dropped hints about her new album as she shared, “I know it’s not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio-digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!”

She also debunked the rumours about her ninth album’s genre being reggae. She clarified at the time, “There’s no genre now. That’s why I waited. Every time, I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not right. It’s not matching my growth. It’s not matching my evolution. I can’t do this.’ I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more.”