Nick Jonas ‘learned’ from Joe Jonas' failed marriage,' protective of his relationship with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's marriage is stronger than ever, with the couple celebrating over five years together. A source told Life & Style, that a key factor in their lasting relationship is Nick’s ability to learn from his brother Joe Jonas' failed marriage, ensuring he doesn’t make the same mistakes. By sticking to their methods and making their relationship work on their terms, Nick and Priyanka have managed to avoid the pitfalls that plagued others in their circle. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate over five years of marriage, as the former 'learned a ton' of lessons from Joe Jonas' failed marriage to avoid pitfalls. (ANI Photo) (Priyanka Chopra Insta)

Nick Jonas ‘doesn’t want his marriage' to turn into a ‘cautionary tale’

A longtime friend of the couple told the media outlet, “Nick isn’t the oldest Jonas brother, but he is the undisputed leader and plan-setter of the band and the rampant perfectionism that he brings to every TJB project has crossed over to his marriage.” Unlike his older brother Joe, whose five-year marriage to Sophie Turner ended in a messy custody battle in 2023, Nick is described as being fastidiously careful in his relationship with Priyanka.

The friend dished to Life & Style, “It’s not that he’s ridiculously demanding of Priyanka, it’s that he holds himself to an incredibly high standard as a husband and a partner. This is not a person you have to nag to take out the garbage or wash the dirty dishes.” They added, “To be fair, he’s a bit more of a homebody than Priyanka is – she loves travelling for work and meeting new people, and Nick is somewhat less open to that kind of thing than she is.”

The insider also shared, “But he’s also painfully aware of the pitfalls that come with being a former child star and he has honed his work ethic and personal discipline to an extreme degree, because he doesn’t want to become a cautionary tale and he absolutely doesn’t want his marriage to be a casualty of his still-growing fame.”

Priyanka ‘opened up’ Nick’s world

Nick and Priyanka recently radiated happiness as they attended the latter’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Bollywood actress Neelam Upadhyaya in India. The couple was seen dancing and celebrating the joyous occasion, reminiscent of their own lavish wedding in 2018. This is not the first time Nick has travelled to India to spend time with Priyanka’s family; in fact, shortly after meeting his own family in New Jersey, he vacationed in India with her relatives as a source told People that they were “getting serious.”

The source added, “has opened up his world and Nick’s marriage is more precious to him than his career, which is saying a lot for somebody who works as much as Nick does,” adding that Joe’s marriage still serves as a cautionary tale about avoiding the pitfalls of marriage. The source continued, “And, like it or not, Nick learned a ton from the circumstances of the end of Joe’s marriage and he’s doing everything in his power to prevent him and Priyanka from going down that road in any way, shape or form.”