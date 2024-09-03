The Bachelorette Season 21 finale: Release date and time; Who are the two finalists?

The next and final episode of The Bachelorette Season 21 will reveal who gets Jenn Tran's final rose. The 26-year-old narrowed down her choices to two finalists, Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg, as she bid farewell to Jonathon in the previous episode. In the season finale, the Bachelor alum will seek advice from her friends and family to make the right decision. So here's all you need to know ahead of the release: Jenn Tran is down to her final rose, but who will she pick?(ABC)

When does The Bachelorette finale air?

The Bachelorette Season 21 finale is scheduled to air on ABC Tuesday, September 3, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. Following its broadcast on the US network, the episode will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu. It is important to note that the platform requires a paid subscription plan.

The Bachelorette Season 21 finale teaser trailer

Bachelor Nation unveiled a sneak peek trailer of Tran's journey to finding true love on YouTube last week. In the six-minute clip, fans can get a glimpse into what's next for Tran and the two finalists. Who will get the last rose? Devin or Marcus? You can watch the teaser below:

What to expect from The Bachelorette Season 21 finale?

ABC describes the finale episode of The Bachelorette Season 21 as: “It’s a crucial week in Hawaii as Jenn’s journey to find love comes to a close. Torn between two men, Jenn seeks advice from her family and friends on a decision that will dictate her future forever.”

Who are Jenn Tran's final two picks?

Tran's final two picks are 28-year-old Devin, who owns a transportation company. Based in Houston, he is hoping to find someone who enjoys his outgoing personality. Meanwhile, Marcus is a 31-year-old army veteran based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. The Harvard grad dreams of becoming an astronaut one day.