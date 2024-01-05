Inside Gerry & Theresa's ‘golden wedding’ guest list with over 50 Bachelor Nation stars

The fairytale wedding of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist from The Golden Bachelor wasn't just a celebration of love and hope, it was a dazzling parade of familiar faces from the franchise on the red carpet. More than 50 celebrities from various seasons of The Bachelor attended the event, bringing their unique charm, fancy dresses, and maybe even a couple of rose-colored secrets. There were a few surprise appearances too. For the unversed, Gerry and Theresa tied their wedding knot on January 4th, 2024 at La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California. Gerry & Theresa's golden wedding (ABC)

Bachelor Nation stars present at Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist’s wedding

Fan favorite Susan Noles served as the wedding officiant, and joining her were the Bachelors from season 1, including Ellen Goltzer, Natascha Hardee, April Kirkwood, Faith Martin, Anna Zalk, Edith Aguirre, Patty James, Sandra Mason, Joan Vassos, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower, who were also present at the ceremony.

Did all the Bachelor Nation members attend Gerry and Theresa’s wedding?

Well, the newlyweds say so. The couple told Entertainment Weekly that they invited the entire cast.

Bachelor Nation’s couple who were present

As per US magazine, among those present were Trista and Ryan Sutter, Jason and Molly Mesnick, Desiree and Chris Siegfried, Raven Gates, and Adam Gottschalk, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert, Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar.

Other bachelors who attended the wedding

Apart from the abovementioned celebs, Michelle Young and her boyfriend Jack Leius, Ben Higgins, Rachel Recchia, Joey Graziadei, Tayshia Adams, and the hosting duo Wells Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. They all came together to celebrate Gerry and Theresa's special day.

Did Gerry’s runner-up Leslie Fhima attend the Golden Wedding?

Yes, Leslie Fhima attended the wedding ceremony despite having some bittersweet moments with Gerry Turner on the show, including accusing him of blindsiding her during their painful separation. Taking to her Instagram she wrote, “can’t wait to support Gerry and Theresa in their beautiful day, and I know it’s going to be amazing.”