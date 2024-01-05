Watch The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry & Theresa’s ‘I Do’ moment’ in star-studded ceremony

The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist finally said "I do" in a dazzling ceremony surrounded by the A-listers and a close-knit circle. The beloved couple are now officially married at the age of 72 and 70 respectively. The reality star couple was seen exchanging their wedding vows in a televised ceremony at the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California on Thursday night. The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry & Theresa tie the knot (X (twitter))

The couple revealed their intention to tie the knot on television during the December 2023 broadcast of The Golden Bachelor finale. And now, amidst the glitz and glamour, it was the tender exchange of vows, captured in an unforgettable "I Do" moment, that truly stole the show. The bride, adorned in a Badgley Mischka gown, was escorted down the aisle by her son Tom.

Susan Noles credited with televising the official wedding ceremony in talks with People said, “I can't even tell you how excited I am right now and so grateful to welcome you all here to celebrate this love that these two have found. ” She jokingly added “For those of you who don't know me, I just don't know why. I'm Susan, the shy, quiet one on the show.”

Gerry Turner’s daughters Angie and Jenn also delivered a heartfelt speech. They said “ Mama and Gerry, I know you're gonna have the most incredible life together. I truly truly truly cannot be happier for you guys. I can't even wait to see what the future holds. I love you both so much.”

Theresa Nist gets teary-eyed on wedding day

Looking stunning in the wedding dress, Nist cried as she recalled and relived every second she spent with Gerry and on the reality program before exchanging vows. She said “I love you. I love your heart and your soul. I love your smiles and your laughter. We have so much fun together we laugh until we cry.” She added, “I love you with all my heart and I cannot wait to be your wife.”

Who all attended Gerry & Theresa’s wedding

According to Nist, who spoke with Entertainment Weekly, Gerry and Theresa invited all the cast members of the Golden Bachelor's show to their wedding. Stars from Bachelor Nation, like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tayshia Adams, Michelle Young, Raven Gates, Zach Shallcross, Kaity Biggar, Wells Adams, Dean Unglert, and Trista Sutter, were among the guests.