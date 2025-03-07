Actress Pamela Bach, David Hasselhoff's daughter found her mom's body after death by suicide

David Hasselhoff's daughter, Hayley, reportedly discovered her mother, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's body after she shot herself on Wednesday. The 62-year-old Baywatch actress was found dead by suicide at her $2 million Hollywood Hills home on the night of March 5, 2025. David Hasselhoff, left, and his ex-wife Pamela Bach were married for 17 years before their divorce in 2006. They shared two daughters, Taylor and Hayley. (AP)

Their neighbours have since told DailyMail.com that Pamela Bach's daughter ran out “screaming and crying” upon finding her dead mother. “She was hysterical, yelling, screaming, crying on the street. She was crying, saying 'I just want to get my car,” said one of the neighbours, who saw paramedics arriving at 9 pm.

