Universal Studios Hollywood to feature One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen at Fan Fest Nights 2025

Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood have taken special care of anime fans as they announced to bring in One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen to the event. The announcement was made at the Los Angeles Comic Con event on Friday. The event nights were originally launched to attract enthusiasts of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and anime. Universal Studios Hollywood announced that One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen will join Fan Fest Nights 2025, starting April 25.(@UniStudios/X)

One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen at Universal Studios Hollywood

Both the anime is scheduled to join the Fan Fest Nights 2025 which is scheduled to begin on April 25, 2025 and will be held on selected nights through May 18, 2025. The select dates include April 25-27, May 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.

One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen will be joining others such as Star Trek, Back To The Future, Dungeons and Dragons and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. While details are not completely revealed, both anime will provide an immersive experience to the fans, as reported by Crunchyroll.

One Piece's experience at the festivities is inspired by the adventures of Luffy and the Straw Hats in the long-running manga and their epic quest for the One Piece treasure. Jujutsu Kaisen will also be based on Japanese manga as well following the journey of a high schooler, Yuji Itadori who accidentally becomes a host to one of the strongest cursed spirits.

What is Universal Studios Hollywood Fan Fest Nights?

Universal Studios Hollywood Fan Fest Nights is a new separately ticketed, after-hours event that celebrates fandoms related to movies, TV shows, gaming, and more. It features themed attractions, exclusive experiences, meet-and-greets with creators or stars, and activities tailored to fans of sci-fi, fantasy, and anime.

The event creates an immersive environment for attendees to connect with their favourite franchises and enjoy unique entertainment offerings. Adding to this, fans will get to experience two of the most popular anime in next year’s Fest Nights