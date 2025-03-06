David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach dies by suicide at 62: Report

Baywatch star Pamela Bach has died by suicide, TMZ reported. She was 62 years old. The actress, who was married to David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006, was found dead in her Los Angeles home on Wednesday, March 5. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that her family had not heard from her and went to check on her. David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach has reportedly died by suicide(Getty)

Pamela Bach Hasselhoff dies by suicide at 62

However, first responders arrived at Pamela's home after they received a report of an unconscious female around 10 pm. The actress was pronounced dead at the scene after she was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the outlet. Authorities revealed that she did not leave a note.

Pamela's ex-husband, David, told the outlet, “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

The actress first met the 71-year-old on the set of Knight Rider when she was a guest star. However, they had a controversial divorce battle, with a spousal support battle continuing into 2017. Pamela is now survived by her two daughters, Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32, whom she welcomed with David.

Just months before her death, Pamela shared a heartwarming Instagram post featuring a family photo of herself along with her two daughters and a granddaughter. “Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, 🩷London,” she captioned the post, which was shared on New Year's Eve.

“Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing. My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!” Pamela added.