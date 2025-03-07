Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie's murder suspect arrested, another at large

Authorities had previously identified Adonis Robinson, 24, and Jakobe Russell, 21, as the two suspects in the murder of Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie (Ronnie Smith) and his five-year-old daughter, R'Mani. The first of the two men was arrested, Forest Hills Police Chief David Hernandez told TMZ on Thursday (US time). Fort Worth rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter were killed in a Forrest Hill shooting on Monday. (Instagram/ g$ lil ronnie )

With the Intelligence division of the FHPD heading the charge, Robinson was reportedly nabbed in Livingston, Texas. Other details of the arrest weren't known at the time of reporting.

21-year-old Jakobe Russell is still at large.

What happened to Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter?

The suspects are believed to have shot G$ Lil Ronnie, 30, and his daughter at a car wash in Forest Hills, near Fort Worth, on Monday. Video obtained from the scene shows the suspects chasing the rapper around the parking lot before firing at him.

The tragedy broke out as Ronnie and R'Mani were spending time to celebrate her birthday. The murder suspects, however, disrupted the father-daughter duo's quality time. Jumping out of their vehicle, a white Kia, they fired multiple bullets into the car, which resulted in the sad aftermath. Although cops attempted life-saving measures, they couldn't save the shooting victims.

G$ Lil Ronnie's murder suspects identified

Earlier this week, the Forest Hill Police Department revealed that capital murder warrants had been secured for the suspects. Among the accused, Adonis Robinson is reportedly a convicted sex offender who was released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in August. Meanwhile, Jakobe Russell also has previous convictions, including multiple assaults – one of a pregnant woman in 2023.

“They're scared. They're cowards. They're hiding. We ask the public, please, you know where they're at? Let us know,” the Forest Hill Police chief said during a news conference upon identifying the murder suspects as “armed” and “dangerous.”

It has yet to be revealed if the alleged shooters knew one another. “It's all part of the investigation,” the chief said. “Like I said earlier, we are in a fact-finding phase. Everything that's been put out is being reviewed and analyzed by the Texas Rangers.”