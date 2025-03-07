Hannah Berner breaks silence after Megan Thee Stallion interview sparks backlash: ‘I wish…’

Comedian Hannah Berner is addressing the controversy surrounding her recent interview with Megan Thee Stallion, which sparked widespread backlash. Berner, interviewed Megan alongside her Giggly Squad podcast cohost and former Summer House costar Paige DeSorbo on the Vanity Fair Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 2. Following the interview, many viewers took to social media to express their criticism. Comedian Hannah Berner addresses social media backlash after her interview with Megan Thee Stallion, admitting her words were careless and apologising.(Photo by Michael Tran / AFP, Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Ben Affleck wants to cast ex-wife Jennifer Garner in new film post-divorce from Jennifer Lopez: Report

Berner speaks out on criticism over Meghan Thee Stallion's interview

On Thursday, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram story to share a statement about the interview with Meghan. In the statement, she wrote, “Interviewing Megan Thee Stallion was a dream of mine. I love her music and It’s my go-to whenever I need to boost my confidence before a show. Looking back. at the interview, I wish I used any other word except ‘fight’ to describe how her songs impact me.”

Berner continued, “It was a careless choice of words and though there was no ill intent, I recognize and acknowledge that what I said has a deeper meaning and I am so sorry to Megan. I appreciate everyone who brought this to my attention,” as reported by US Weekly.

Also Read: Kylie Kelce, Kate Hudson gush over Beyonce and Taylor Swift: ‘She works so hard’

What happened during Berner’s interview with Meghan Thee Stallion

During the interview, DeSerbo told the rapper, “I start my day with you and only you,” to which Berner added, “No, your music has literally — when I want to fight someone, I listen to your music.”

The Mamushi singer replied, “Because you want to throw that fighting s*** out the window and you want to get cute and be a bad b***h.” Berner added, “When people are talking s***, I go, ‘Turn on Megan Thee Stallion!’” expressing that she is a huge fan of Meghan’s documentary titled– In Her Words, which premiered on Amazon Prime in October, last year.

Posts from the popculturechat

community on Reddit

However, fans quickly criticised Berner’s choice of words on social media, with many calling out what they perceived as racist undertones in her comments.

A Reddit user wrote, “This is worse than what happened with Baby face at the Grammys. I don't think I've ever heard any Megan song about fighting in any way, this is just micro-aggressive at the very least and I know Hannah doesn't think there's anything wrong with what she said.” A second user wrote, “Megan tried so hard to redirect her.” A third user wrote, “Hannah is so embarrassing why is she there.”