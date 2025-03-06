Who are Adonis Robinson and Jakobe Russell? Suspects in G$ Lil Ronnie and daughter's shooting identified

The suspects in the murder of North Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter have been identified as Adonis Robinson, 25, and Jakobe Russell, 21. Ronnie and his daughter, R’mani Sibley, were fatally at Slappy’s Car Wash in Forest Hill on Monday. Capital murder warrants have been issued for both men, who are currently on the run. Both of them hail from Fort Worth and were last seen driving a white four-door Kia. Fort Worth rapper g$ lil ronnie and this 5-year-old daughter were killed in Forest Hill shooting.(Instagram/ g$ lil ronnie )

Adonis Robinson - a sex offender

Robinson is a registered sex offender accused of trying to sexually assault a jogger near Marine Creek Lake in Fort Worth in 2019, Star-Telegram reported. According to an arrest warrant, Robinson attacked the victim from behind and threatened to beat her unconscious when she began screaming. He, however, saw someone coming to help her and fled the scene.

“Public enemy number one, Adonis Robinson, who’s also a registered sex offender. Public enemy number two, Jakobie Russell, who’s on the run,” Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez said at a news conference at City Hall on Wednesday. “They’re scared, they’re cowards, they’re hiding. We ask the public, please let us know where they’re at.”

Authorities have urged anyone with any information about the suspects to call 911. Those who want to remain anonymous, can contact through Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-2TIPS.

"I want to reaffirm to the community that we will hold criminals accountable. We're not going to allow them to come in here and think they can get away with it," Chief Hernandez said.

GoFundMe launched-

A GoFundMe account has been launched to raise money for the funeral and household expenses.

“On March 3rd, a senseless act of gun violence took the lives of a devoted father and his precious 5-year-old daughter, leaving a mother and family devastated beyond words,” the GoFundMe description says. “In the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, the mother is left not only grieving the loss of her beloved daughter and partner but also struggling to support her household during this difficult time.”