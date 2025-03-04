Menu Explore
Who was G$ Lil Ronnie? Fort Worth rapper and 5-year-old daughter killed in Forest Hill car wash shooting

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 04, 2025 04:42 AM IST

Fort Worth rapper Ronnie "LilRonnie" Smith, also known as G$ Lil Ronnie, and his 5-year-old daughter were killed in Forest Hill car wash shooting.

Fort Worth rapper Ronnie "LilRonnie" Smith, popularly known as G$ Lil Ronnie, and his 5-year-old daughter were killed in Forest Hill car wash shooting, Smith's aunt told WFAA. The incident took place in a Slappy Car Wash in Forest Hill, a suburb in Fort Worth, on Monday. As of now, no information about a suspect has been released. The motive behind the shooting is also not known.

Fort Worth rapper g$ lil ronnie and this 5-year-old daughter were killed in Forest Hill shooting.(Instagram/ g$ lil ronnie )
Fort Worth rapper g$ lil ronnie and this 5-year-old daughter were killed in Forest Hill shooting.(Instagram/ g$ lil ronnie )

Who was G$ Lil Ronnie?

G$ Lil Ronnie was renowned for using his music to tell street tales with sharp precision. He gained widespread recognition for tracks like "Hoodfame Killumanti," "Wops," and "Crash Pt. 4." His most recent album, Literally, dropped in 2023, and his final release was the single "Chase" in 2024.

The rapper frequently shared heartwarming photos of his daughter on Instagram. Most recently, on Valentine’s Day, he posted a picture of himself with his daughter and a friend of hers. The caption read: “My BabyGirl Couldn’t Stand The Fact Her Friend Was Sad. This Morning Her Daddy Couldn’t Make it to Donuts With Daddy This Morning So Yu Know We Let Her kno it’s Ok 2 Join us & She Can Snap it Up & That Changed her Whole Mood.”

His daughter had recently turned 5 years old.

Tributes -

Following the rapper's passing, many fans took to X to share tributes.

“Sad day in Dallas-Fort Worth. G$ Lil Ronnie/Hoodfame Lil Ronnie/Best Gambler In Texas and his 5 year old daughter were fatally shot at a car wash in Forest Hill. Rest up Ronnie,” one perosn wrote.

Another wrote, “They really murdered Lil Ronnie while he was with his baby girl…y’all have no morals…nothing. This is sad bro.”

A third person expressed, “Heartbreaking news—rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter tragically lost their lives in a recent incident. This serves as a somber reminder of the dangers associated with street life. Stay safe and cherish your loved ones.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
