Bianca Censori bares it all one month after Grammys outing with Kanye West

Bianca Censori, who is often in the news for her relationship with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has stripped off once again and gone totally naked in her new post on Instagram. Also read: Bianca Censori and Kanye West ‘not ready to give up’ on their marriage: Source Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Bianca Censori goes fully nude

One month after posing in a completely see-through dress on the Grammys 2025 red carpet with Kanye West, she took to Instagram on Monday to post a sultry image sans clothes.

The 30-year-old posted the picture without any caption. It is a polaroid photograph of herself sitting on a carpeted floor.

In the image, Bianca was seen only wearing a blond wig. She kept her face hidden thanks to the dramatic blond wig. She also wore a pair of see-through high heels in the shot. She is hiding her modesty by posing very carefully to cover up her breast.

Fans react

“Here we go again,” one of her followers commented. One social media user asked who was behind the camera.

Her post comes amid ongoing rumours that she is heading for a divorce from her rapper husband, 47.

It was originally believed that the couple is headed for divorce after her naked dress drama at the Grammy Awards. It was reported that the pair had called it a day. However, they have since been spotted together on a several occasions, leading to more speculation around their marital status.

Bianca and Kanye got married in December 2022. The Yeezy employee has since become known for her racy outfits, including her signature bodysuit and tights combo.

According to Page Six, they have “decided to make their marriage work again” after “a lot of talking". They also put on a united front in Los Angeles recently when they attended the premiere of her movie.