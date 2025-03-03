Kanye West's ex attends Oscar afterparty in see-through dress inspired by Bianca Censori? See pics of Julia Fox's look

Bianca Censori made headlines by wearing a completely see-through dress to the 2025 Grammys red carpet with husband-rapper Kanye West. She made a dramatic appearance by dropping her black fur coat to reveal a completely see-through mini dress, and her outfit sparked widespread attention and online debates about its appropriateness. Now, another sheer dress is grabbing attention, which might have a Kanye-Bianca connection. Also read | Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's 'indecent' nude look at Grammys 2025 angers internet: 'He's humiliating her on purpose' Julia Fox's look from Oscar 2025 afterparty (left) and Bianca Censori's look from Grammys 2025. (Agencies)

Julia's skin-toned outfit was a bold fashion choice

Remember actor-model Julia Fox? Her relationship with Kanye catapulted her into the spotlight a few years ago, and for the recent 2025 Oscars afterparty, Julia seems to have channelled Bianca Censori's naked look from February's Grammys 2025.

Much like Bianca's Grammys look, Julia's latest outfit was straight-up wild, and helped her make a lasting impression as soon as she stepped onto the red carpet to pose for photographers.

Take a look:

Details on her dress make her look memorable

At the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Julia made a statement wearing a sheer nude dress by Dilara Findikoglu, pushing fashion boundaries and making an unforgettable statement. Her skin-toned outfit was a bold choice and featured a leg slit.

But what made her dress a total showstopper was the use of black hair extensions that mimicked Julia's curly hairstyle for the night. Her expertly tousled locks would feel simply incomplete without her peach-coloured lip or chiseled cheekbones to match.

More details

Kanye and Julia's relationship flamed out fast: the former couple broke up after a whirlwind two-month romance that made headlines in 2022. Kanye and reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian were married for six years and had four children before Kim filed for divorce in 2021. Julia, meanwhile, shares a son with her ex-husband, Peter Artemiev. They married in 2018 but filed for divorce two years later.