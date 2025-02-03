Menu Explore
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's 'indecent' nude look at Grammys 2025 angers internet: 'He's humiliating her on purpose'

BySanya Panwar
Feb 03, 2025 09:05 AM IST

This was Bianca Censori's first Grammys appearance, and it's safe to say it was unforgettable. Kanye West even shared her pics, which sparked more controversy.

Grammys 2025: Judging celebs' fashion choices is a great way to live vicariously through the ultra-rich, extravagant folk... all while sitting at home in our pyjamas. But we were not ready for Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori's bold statement at the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet. Also read | Kanye West and ‘naked’ Bianca Censori escorted out of 2025 Grammys after showing up ‘uninvited’?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)

The couple arrived on the red carpet, with Bianca wearing a long black fur coat that she later removed to reveal a completely sheer, mini dress with nothing underneath. This daring fashion choice received a lot of attention and reaction on the internet.

‘This is a humiliation ritual’

Bianca's look sparked a lot of controversy and debate online, with many social media users expressing shock and discomfort. Reacting to a post shared by Instagram page DeuxMoi, which covers celebs and pop culture, a person commented on Kanye and Bianca's red carpet photos, “This is a humiliation ritual.”

Some people felt that Bianca's barely there outfit was inappropriate for a public event, especially one that's broadcast live. Others questioned whether she was being forced to wear such revealing clothing, noting that she looked uncomfortable.

Bianca Censori's look sparked a lot of controversy and debate online. (Instagram/ DeuxMoi)
Bianca Censori's look sparked a lot of controversy and debate online. (Instagram/ DeuxMoi)

‘Narcissistic abuse takes form in so many ways’

One person targeted Kanye, writing, “Narcissistic abuse really takes form in so many ways. my heart goes out to her.” Another commented, “This man has daughters (Kanye has two daughters with ex wife Kim Kardashian). How confusing and awful for them. Let alone Bianca.” A person also commented, “How the h*** was this allowed? It's so indecent, almost like he's humiliating her on purpose. Legit concerned for her.”

Kanye shared many posts on Bianca's look

It's worth noting that Bianca has been known for her bold fashion choices in the past, often wearing clothing that leaves little to the imagination. However, this particular look seems to have crossed a line for many people. Kanye even shared photos of Bianca's look on Instagram, which sparked even more controversy. One commented on one of his posts, “Treat her like a queen not like this.” Another said, “STOOOOOPPPPP.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's look for the 2025 Grammy Awards is grabbing attention. (Instagram/ Ye)
Kanye West and Bianca Censori's look for the 2025 Grammy Awards is grabbing attention. (Instagram/ Ye)

More details

As for their attendance, there were reports that Kanye and Bianca were escorted out of the event, but a source close to the Grammy Awards clarified that this wasn't true. Apparently, Kanye and Bianca simply 'walked the carpet' and then left. Kanye was nominated for Best Rap Song for his track Carnival, but he lost to Kendrick Lamar. This was Bianca's first appearance at the Grammy Awards, and it's safe to say she made a memorable impression.

