Bianca Censori's parents ‘shocked’, feel ‘tricked’ amid her split rumours from Kanye West: ‘She is being controlled’

Bianca Censori's parents feel betrayed by their daughter, who they believed was finally going to break up with Kanye West, but then she seems to have changed her mind. Kanye West with his wife Bianca Censori.

Speaking to Daily Mail, an insider said that Bianca, 29, had confessed to her family members that the couple had been “drifting,” and that the stories of the couple's separation on Monday gave the impression that Bianca and the controversial rapper, 47, were having a falling out.

However, Bianca's family was left “very confused” when the odd couple confirmed, hours later, that they were still together while packing on the PDA in Tokyo on Tuesday.

“Her parents are shocked by what they're seeing – they feel tricked because Bianca told them she was getting ready to leave,” a source told the outlet.

“They can’t understand what is }+happening and feel that she is being controlled.”

Bianca's sister witnessed chaos in her marriage

Meanwhile, a second source informed that Bianca's family is currently quite perplexed as her sister witnessed the chaos in the Australian model's marriage after spending some time with her in Los Angeles.

According to the insider, Bianca's story “keeps changing” and nobody has an idea about “what will come next.”

The source further pointed out that it is “scary” if “Kanye can have so much control over her that she is being dishonest with her family and friends.”

Bianca Censori and Kanye West's marriage troubles

Bianca and Kanye tied the knot in December 2022, less than a month after his separation was finalised from Kim Kardashian.

While the rapper had criticised Kim for being “overly sexualized,” Bianca has gained notoriety for her highly provocative style after being associated with him.

TMZ's report stated the rapper previously informed his friends that he is done with Bianca and that he wanted to spend alone time in Japan.

While Bianca was having a vacation in her home Australia, the Yeezus rapper was spending his time in China and Japan.

Meanwhile, Bianca reportedly told her pals that she could no longer "ignore" her family's inquiries regarding the more problematic aspects of their relationship.