Is going blonde the unofficial trend of the year? Jennie, Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian's fair-haired moments prove so

Paris Fashion Week this year has enjoyed as momentous a run as ever as the worlds of luxury and showbiz seamlessly collided in a celebration of high fashion. Jennie, a house ambassador for Chanel, of course marked her presence front and center in the City of Love as the crème de la crème-status luxury fashion house rolled out it's show, returning to the Grand Palais after 4 long years. Jennie turned up dressed in a knitted cool-hued ensemble, styled with a classic statement string of pearls. The look per se however, took a back seat in the face of her poker straight locks, now brilliantly blonde! But Jennie isn't the only one who has woken up the possibility of blondes in fact, having more fun. Here are some of the biggest celebrity names who have gone blonde with élan this year. From Jennie to Jolie: The biggest blonde makeovers of the year so far(Photos: Instagram/jennierubyjane, X, Instagram/kimkardashian)

Angelina Jolie

Earlier this year in August, Angelina Jolie debuted streaked blonde locks as she walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival for her film, Maria, a biopic based on the life of opera singer Maria Callas. It is worth noting here that Angelina is naturally a blonde. However, most of her public presence has been as a brunette though she has also dabbled with raven black hair.

Kim Kardashian

Anything Kim K does, always ups the ante. At the Met Gala this year, she debuted her crimped up angel blonde hair with dark roots. Kim's natural hair colour, for reference, is a dark brown.

Nicole Kidman

Not many people can so effortlessly pull off such strong doses of ginger-hues in their hair as can Nicole Kidman. That being said, earlier this year in March, she not only went significantly shorter, but also embraced the bombshell blonde life. If you're as transfixed as we are, a quick rerun of her limited series The Perfect Couple, won't hurt where the actor's character, Greer Garrison, sports a flossy blonde permed up bob.

Zendaya

Having already made quite the waves with her style file, Zendaya appears to have redirected her attention to upping her hair game now. In July, the actor debuted her lightest hair colour yet, a sultry beach blonde. She left everyone's jaws on the floor with this move as she walked the red carpet for the opening night performance of Slave Play in London.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was self-admittedly "blonded" as she posted a carousel of photos flaunting some fluffy flaxen-hued flair.

She's stuck to the look for her following few appearances, with the blonde bob making quite the impression at the L'Oreal Walk Your Worth showcase which kickstarted the Paris Fashion Week a few days back.

Rihanna

If it's about experimenting with style, Rihanna for one, is always down. Earlier this year, she debuted her blonde era in London, entertaining a whole new repertoire of styling. A change however, may very much be on the cards in the upcoming weeks before 2024 wraps up. The reason? In an interview to Allure magazine, she admitted already being bored. "I get bored, and I need to move on to something, or I'm going to crawl out of my body", she said.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello had a whirlwind romance with being blonde in February 2024. Maybe it was the Sabrina Carpenter connect, maybe it was something else. We guess we'll never know, but Camila for the time being, has happily gone back to black. As a matter of fact, she debuted what is probably the shortest her hair has ever been during Paris Fashion Week.

Zoey Deutch

It may be for a film, but drastic hair makeovers demand acknowledgement. In March this year, Zoey Deutch debuted a platinum blonde pixie cut. The look is for her role of Jean Seberg in Richard Linklater's Nouvelle Vague. It's a look alright!

Joey King

Everybody thought Joey King had gone short and blonde as she switched up her hair midway through the Cannes Film Festival. Though that was a false alarm, later in the year, the actor actually went shorter with bleached hair, the dark undertones adding a grungy vibe. Since then however, Joey has been gradually transitioning to the brunette life.

Have any of these looks left you inspired for your very own blonde makeover?