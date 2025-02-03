Bianca Censori's nude look to Julia Fox wearing cleaning gloves: 5 weirdest red carpet looks from Grammys 2025

Grammy Awards 2025: The Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet saw many stars dazzling in some incredible looks, including Taylor Swift's head-turning red mini dress, Sabrina Carpenter's ice-blue backless gown, Lady Gaga's gothic chicness in a black Samuel Lewis gown, and Chappell Roan's high-drama romanticism in a Jean Paul Gaultier gown. However, some celebrities caught our eye for all the wrong reasons. Keep scrolling for a look at the most unhinged outfits on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Bianca Censori with Kanye West and Julia Fox pose on the Grammys red carpet.

Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

If there were a competition for the weirdest red carpet dress at the Grammys 2025, Bianca Censori would win it. The Australian model and Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori would win it. Bianca arrived on the red carpet with Ye in a black faux fur coat. However, while posing for the photocall, she removed the full-length jacket on the red carpet to reveal a completely bare stocking dress. She paired the sheer look with peep-toe clear sandals, a sleek bun, smokey eyes, and nude lips.

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith

Why is Jaden Smith wearing Wednesday Addams’ dollhouse on his head? Why is Willow Smith in a bathing suit with gemstones adorned on her teeth? We will never know the answer to these questions. All we know is that they failed to impress. The brother-sister duo arrived at the Grammys red carpet wearing all-black looks. While Jaden wore Louis Vuitton, Willow's outfit was by Dior.

Joy Villa

Joy Villa poses on the Grammys red carpet.

Joy Villa, an ardent Donald Trump follower and an immigrant to the United States herself, arrived at the Grammys 2025 red carpet wearing a Trump-inspired red cap and told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think that the ones that are being deported should be deported.” She paired the cap with a massive dog necklace and a golden dress adorned with sequins featuring the same dog's face, winning the most unhinged look of the night category.

Markos D1

Markos D1 attends the Grammys 2025.

Markos D1, the Los Angeles-based recording artist, showed off his love for snakes a little too much as he attended the Grammys red carpet in a black satin suit adorned with a giant silver snake adorned with shimmering crystals.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Julia Fox arrived at the Grammys red carpet wearing a wig cap, naked dress, and cleaning gloves. All of which we never thought we would see on music's biggest night. She styled the see-through ensemble with a cropped leather jacket, heeled boots, gothic kohl eye makeup, flushed cheeks, and brown lip shade.