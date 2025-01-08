Post Malone's ‘Christmas miracle’: $20K tip on $1 bill rings in a ‘blessing’ for single mom on X-mas eve

Post Malone conjured a life-changing “Christmas miracle” for a single mother who works as a bartender in Texas by leaving behind an unexpected, generous $20,000 tip on Christmas Eve. Post Malone performs at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., November 20, 2024. REUTERS/Seth Herald(REUTERS)

Renee Brown, the 36-year-old mom, shared her tear-jerking story with Music Mayhem days after ringing in the New Year. The “constantly exhausted” Virginia native has been home-schooling her daughter. Not having a car for the past two years only added to her struggles, which have especially piled on since August 2024, when she lost everything and was left with no choice but to start over. Going into grave details about how reluctant she was to turn her back on her 9-year-old daughter, Iliana, for the merry holiday, she explained how certain events that transpired during her late night shift on December 24 left her at a loss for words.

Post Malone's ‘Christmas miracle’

Brown, who is employed at The Railyard, a small neighbourhood bar in Houston, was oblivious to the miracle awaiting her at the end of her shift that day. However, what happened thereafter presumably made for a core memory. Renee reportedly has no living relatives to help her get by and has to work two jobs to make ends meet. She had to forego the heartwarming holiday tradition she shares with her daughter: “We usually bake cookies and watch Christmas movies, and this was the first time I wasn’t able to do that.”

As she pulled in for work at the local joint, she tried to be in good spirits despite being unable to spend time with Iliana. As the place got busier during the evening, Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, dropped by for an unexpected visit with a group of friends, including singer Shaboozey.

Post Malone and friends set the mood for Christmas

Brown didn’t catch on to Post’s presence at her place of employment until later when one of her coworkers from her second job came in and told her that the “Sunflowers” hitmaker “was outside on the patio.”

Although she didn’t believe her ears at first, the growing hustle and bustle outside caught her attention and eventually, curiosity drove her to confirm the news for herself.

“I told all my regulars not to be weird and bug him as it’s a neighbourhood dive bar, and I’m sure he picked a place like that to feel a sense of normalcy,” she advised those at the bar not to bother him.

Brown admitted that Malone’s unprecedented arrival “lifted the spirits of the entire bar.” Having described the “Circles” singer as “hands down the most humble, personable celebrity” she’s had the pleasure of meeting, the single mother noted “how kind he was to all the people that spend their days with me on the regular” at the bar.

Singer's act of kindness goes a long way

As Malone’s entourage hung out at The Railyard, they made the most of their jolly outing by jamming out on the patio from 12:30 a.m. on December 24 until early Christmas morning, i.e., the bar’s closing time. When he finally asked for the check, his friends had already covered his bill, and some bar patrons had already covered his bill. Also appreciating the acclaimed singer’s company, Renee Brown said the “kind and inviting” gathering set the mood for the people at the bar to have a joyous start to Christmas.

When Malone realised that his bill had already been taken care of, he insisted Renee “ring him up for a penny or anything.” Later, when collecting all her checks and entering her tips, she was shocked to see that Malone had left her a tip of $20,000. Seeing the unbelievable turn of events, she “broke down crying.”

How Post Malone's $20,000 tip has helped the single mother

Overwhelmed by gratitude, she told the music magazine and thanked the singer: “He changed my life on Christmas f—king Eve, and will forever be grateful. Thank you so much, Austin.” Fortunately, she also got to speak to the singer-songwriter upfront later that day. What she now calls “truly a blessing” that she still can’t comprehend, Brown confessed that Post Malone’s generosity offered her some respite and a basis of stability she has craved for years.

The “Congratulations” crooner’s altruistic act has now put Brown in a “position to at least be able to get a way back and forth to work and pay up on rent and save a bit.” The single mother who has long relied on herself is also doing her best to save up and start a business. Now that Malone has helped her along the way, she again sent out a message to the singer: “If this message reaches him, I know I told him that night how grateful I am, but I’d like to reiterate that he helped me in ways I can’t even begin to explain.”