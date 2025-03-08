Hannah Montana star Emily Osment files for divorce from husband of 5 months

Emily Osment is reportedly on her way to calling things off with her husband, Jack Farina (or stage name Jack Anthony). The Hannah Montana actress filed for divorce on Friday, per TMZ, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair hasn't even hit the five-month anniversary mark since their October 2024 wedding. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage's Emily Osment has filed for divorce from Jack Farina after they tied the knot in October 2024. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Notably, the date of separation listed by the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage actress is less than two months after they tied the knot: December 7, 2024. The official documents also established that the ex-couple signed a prenup beforehand.

Also read | Money motivating Bianca Censori to put up with Kanye West and delay divorce?

What do we know about Emily Osment and Jack Anthony's relationship?

Disney fans best remember the 32-year-old American actress and singer for playing Miley Cyrus' best friend, Lilly Truscott, in Hannah Montana. Osment went public with her romance with singer-songwriter Jack Anthony in 2021, per E!News. Two years down the line, the sitcom star announced that she got engaged.

“I did not know life could be this sweet,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time, sharing a snap of herself and her diamond ring. "I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years."

A glimpse into Emily Osment's late 2024 wedding

Osment and Anthony's then-love life mostly eluded the spotlight. However, it's been well-documented that the Disney alum's brother, Haley Joel Osment, played a significant role in her wedding as a groomsman.

Also read | Blake Lively does a quick little outfit change on the red carpet as she attends Another Simple Favor SXSW premiere

“It was really cute,” Emily said of the ceremony during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I loved being able to sort of have him support me in that way, to support both of us in that way. He just nailed it

As for where the sitcom star stands after filing for divorce, she told TMZ, “I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn’t work out.”