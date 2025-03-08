Menu Explore
Blake Lively does a quick little outfit change on the red carpet as she attends Another Simple Favor SXSW premiere

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 08, 2025 07:33 AM IST

Amidst legal troubles, Blake Lively dazzles at SXSW 2025 premiere of Another Simple Favor, showcasing a stunning latex dress and confident style.

Blake Lively took a break from the Blake vs Baldoni drama to indulge in some fashion on Friday evening. She headed to SXSW 2025 for the premiere of her upcoming film, Another Simple Favor. There, she turned up in a stunning latex number, delivering a fashion win after a long while.

Blake Lively removed her latex jacket to reveal a latex dress.
A quick change

She wore a strapless nude latex dress by Renee Masoomian with a flaired skirt and black lace details. She paired it with open toe pumps and a matching latex jacket. She styled her hair in retro Hollywood side with swooping top and flashed the biggest smile as she posed for the cameras.

As she appeared on the red carpet, Blake took off her jacket and posed for more photos.

Also by her side were her co-stars Anna Kendrick and Michele Morrone.

Blake vs Baldoni

Meanwhile, he legal battle with Justin Baldoni rages on. Lively sued Baldoni, his production company and others in New York in late December for sexual harassment and attacks on her reputation and sought unspecified damages. Baldoni later countersued, accusing Lively and her husband, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion and seeking at least $400 million in damages.

A judge on Tuesday signaled he may dismiss the New York Times as a defendant in the defamation lawsuit where Justin Baldoni alleged the newspaper colluded with the actress Blake Lively to smear him after she accused him of sexual harassment. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan said the Times' February 28 motion to be excused from the case offered "substantial grounds for dismissal" and "a strong showing that its motion to dismiss is likely to succeed on the merits."

