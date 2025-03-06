Blake Lively fights to block leaking of private texts with other celebrity pals in legal battle: Report

Blake Lively’s legal team presented a strong case during a virtual court hearing on Thursday, requesting a protective order to prevent Justin Baldoni from leaking private text messages between Lively and her celebrity friends. The ongoing legal battle has taken a personal turn, with Lively’s attorneys expressing concerns about the potential public release of sensitive conversations that could damage her privacy and reputation. Blake Lively's legal team seeks a protective order against Justin Baldoni to prevent leaking private texts during a court hearing. ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Lively requests privacy of texts with other celebs

On Thursday, Meryl Conant Governski claimed, “There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if marginal conversations with high profile individuals with no relevance to the case were to fall into wrong hands,” during a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

The attorney continued, “There are 100 million reasons for these parties to leak information because the PR value is greater than complying with the court’s orders.” The lawyer also requested an “Attorney’s Eyes Only” category for sensitive information like the texts mentioned above or the Gossip Girl alum’s medical records.

In response, Bryan Freedman, representing Baldoni, assured the court that he fully agreed with the importance of protecting Lively’s medical records and emphasized that his team has "no intention" of violating the court's order regarding their confidentiality. He added that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds’ plan, would unfairly treat “celebrity people” and “people who are powerful in the industry” differently from other people, as reported by Page Six.

Baldoni’s lawyers assure third-party privacy

Freedman claimed that Baldoni’s legal team have “gone to great lengths to not mention third parties by name,” adding, “I think the model order protects everyone.” He concluded with, “We shouldn’t be put in a position where we are the ones that have to run to court every single time just given attorney’s eyes only protection … My client has a right to defend themself,” as reported by Page Six.

Judge Lewis J. Liman did not make a ruling on the case Thursday, but stated that the court is "strong in terms of protecting the rights of the public," with a final decision still to come.