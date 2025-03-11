Celeb divorce: Hannah Montana star Emily Osment and musician husband reach settlement

Emily Osment, the actress-singer who shot to fame with Disney's flagship sitcom Hannah Montana, has swiftly settled her divorce from her estranged husband, Jack Anthony. US actress Emily Osment has reached a divorce settlement with her husband of five months, Jack Anthony (aka Jack Farina). (AFP)

The latest update on the former couple's marital woes comes merely a week after Osment filed for divorce from Anthony, whose real name is Jack Farina. According to new documents filed on Monday and reviewed by TMZ, the pair, married for only five months, is making a quick break with their easy settlement.

Emily Osment and Jack Anthony had a prenup

The official process is moving along breezily, all thanks to a prenuptial agreement they had reportedly hashed out beforehand.

Both the Young Sheldon actress and Jack have given up their rights to seek spousal support, signing a confidential marriage settlement agreement. Since they had no children together, their separation was barred from any complications associated with custody issues or child support.

Emily Osment's response to the divorce claims

At the time of the preliminary divorce news, Emily told TMZ, “I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn't work out.”

Disney alum filed for divorce with husband of 5 months last week

While a judge has yet to make things official, it was previously reported that Emily Osment called off their marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their date of separation as December 7, 2024, less than two months after their wedding in October 2024. The Young & Hungry star's brother, Haley Joel Osment, stepped in as a groomsman at the ceremony.