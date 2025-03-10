Love is Blind contestant rejected at the altar for being a ‘right-wing homophobe antivaxxer’

As always, conservatives and liberals remain divided, and the latest piece of pop culture media attracting the political war of words online is the Love is Blind Season 8 finale. With the curtain falling on another season's conclusion of the hit Netflix reality show, the emotional rollercoaster has now triggered a vehement backlash and a severe meltdown on the internet. Conservatives weren't too happy about Sara Carlton leaving Ben Mezzenga at the altar over their contradicting political views. (Netflix )

“Is there anything more annoying than a liberal white woman?” fumed Fox Corporation’s OutKick host Tomi Lahren on X/Twitter following the Love Is Blind Season 8 finale this past weekend as Sara Carlton turned down Ben Mezzenga at the altar.

Conservatives say Ben Mezzenga ‘dodged a bullet’ with Sara Carlton's rejection

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham reacted along the same lines, responding to Lahren’s tweet with her own snide remarks aimed at the Love Is Blind contestant. “Let’s find him a nice, conservative 20-something girl. He’ll look back and laugh at this,” she wrote on the social media platform. The OutKick host agreed with her, saying, “He dodged a bullet.”

The inflated politics divide churned out a heavy conversation after oncology nurse Sara Carlton rejected Ben Mezzenga moments before tying the knot in a shocking plot twist. Why did she do it? It’s because she “always wanted a partner to be on the same wavelength,” and here reality star groom-to-be simply didn’t share the same political views as her on issues like Black Lives Matter, gay marriage and the COVID-19 vaccine.

What happened during the Love Is Blind Season 8 finale?

After breaking the news to him, Sara explained her side of the story: “I’m sorry, but I don’t want that to be misunderstood. I still love you and everything about you is amazing. And I care about you so much.”

“I care about you, too. And I love you so much, and I know I want to stay with you and keep growing our relationship if you’ll let me,” Mezzenga responded to her, to which Carlton bluntly said, “We’ll see.”

The awkward moment paved the way for some uncomfortable laughs in the room as Sara continued, “I know that the connection we have is so real, and my heart is there but when we talked about a lot of the values I hold so close to my heart, making this decision, my mind is telling me I can’t.”

She eventually walked out of the room in her stunning attire. Easing up moments later, she’s seen opening her heart to her mother and her sister in the car about why the whole thing was such a dealbreaker.

“I remember I asked him about Black Lives Matter, and I’m no expert, but when I asked him about it, he was like, ‘I guess I never really thought too much about it,’” she told them.

Love Is Blind contestant leaves groom-to-be over politics

Moreover, Sara alluded to the church Mezzenga attended. “I asked him too, like, what his church’s views are, and he said he didn’t know. So then I watched a sermon online about sexual identity, and it was traditional,” she recalled. ”I told that to Ben … he doesn’t really have that much to say about it, you know? I want someone to think about that stuff.” During her personal talking head moment, Carlton considered the possibility of their bond being all about “surface fun.”

Internet reacts to the shocker Love Is Blind Season 8 finale

Although the conservative viewership was quick to torch Sara’s decision and views, the liberals relished witnessing the other side having a meltdown because “a man on Love Is Blind got rejected at the altar for being a right wing homophobe antivaxxer.”

Many even pointed out how the eighth season of the viral series was filmed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the Black Lives Matter movement took shape in 2022 following George Floyd’s death. Ben's diplomatic insistence that he had “no thoughts” on the issue ultimately played a huge role in influencing Carlton’s decision.

While a considerable chunk of the conservative viewership doubled down on how Mezzenga had “dodged a bullet,” others stood by Sara’s final decision but called her out for delaying it. “I applaud her for it but also wonder what took her so long to clock him … she knew this before they got to the alter,” a user commented on X.

Although a lot of viewers were quick to brand the latest season of the Netflix franchise “the worst” one yet, they were particularly with Sara and Virginia’s rejections of their respective partners.

“This season really was the worst but shoutout to the women who said no because they had issue with their partner’s politics and problematic values. As you should,” someone tweeted. Yet another viewer wrote, “This season may have been dry as hell, but at least we ended it nicely with virginia and sara humiliating two dumba** conservative men at the altar.”

Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion comes two days after the finale

In addition to Sara and Ben making it to the finale, the show hosted by real-life couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey saw the following couples going into the last episode: Monica and Joey, Devin and Virginia, and Daniel and Taylor.

In the end, only one couple said “I Do” at the altar: Daniel Hastings and Taylor Haag.

With the latest installment done and dusted, the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion is set to celebrate five years of the show. The Emmy-nominated series’ brand-new reunion episode will stream on Netflix at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Sunday, March 9.