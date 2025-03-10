Lady Gaga sets SNL on fire as she performs two new tracks from her latest album Mayhem

Lady Gaga took over 30 Rock with a memorable performance on Saturday Night Live just one day after the release of her highly anticipated seventh album, Mayhem. The 38-year-old pop sensation and actress pulled double duty as both host and musical guest on the March 8 episode, delivering a show-stopping performance that left fans buzzing. Lady Gaga's electrifying SNL performance included choreographed acts and a vibrant display, celebrating her new album Mayhem.( (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Lady Gaga performs two songs from her latest album Mayhem at SNL

Gaga was on double duty as she acted as host and performer for the recent episode of SNL. She kicked off the evening with a hilarious monologue, poking fun at her role in Joker: Folie à Deux and referencing her 2013 SNL debut. As the show transitioned into a series of sketches, the energy shifted as the 14-time Grammy winner lit up the stage with two electrifying performances from her newly released album.

The Poker Face singer set the stage on fire as she began with a choreographed performance on Abracadabra. She wore a sparkling red costume as dancers surrounded her. Her performance on Killah followed this, beginning from backstage at Studio 8H and then shifting to the main stage where she continued with a live band and a colourful party, as reported by Billboard.

Lady Gaga didn’t want Mayhem to be ‘artificial’

Mayhem showcases a diverse range of production collaborators, including Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gaga's fiancé, Michael Polansky. In a recent interview with Billboard, the pop star opened up about the album's creative process, revealing that its chaotic, high-energy vibe was deliberately crafted to reflect the turmoil and intensity she experienced during its creation.

She told the outlet, “There have been times in my career where I had an idea in terms of how to conceptually approach a record. But I would say that this album, from start to finish, was like pieces coming together.”

The singer added, “I did not want to turn it into anything artificial, I really wanted to allow myself to just follow the music. By doing that, it started to slowly remind me of my earlier work.”