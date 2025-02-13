Menu Explore
Love Is Blind Season 8: Release date, cast, schedule and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 13, 2025 06:55 PM IST

From release date to cast, here's all you need to know about Love Is Blind Season 8

Love Is Blind is returning for an eighth season! The popular reality show will be back on Netflix this Valentine's Day with a whole new cast of singles joining the global dating experiment to “find out whether love is truly blind.” Here's all you need to know ahead of Season 8 premiere:

All you need to know about Love Is Blind Season 8 set to premiere on Netflix this Valentine's Day
All you need to know about Love Is Blind Season 8 set to premiere on Netflix this Valentine's Day

Love Is Blind Season 8 release date and full schedule

The all-new episode of the dating show will premiere on Netflix on Friday, February 14 at 3 am EST/12 am PST. There will be a total of 12 episodes in Love Is Blind Season 8. The full release schedule is:

  1. Episodes 1 to 6: February 14
  2. Episodes 7 to 9: February 21
  3. Episodes 10 to 11: February 28
  4. Episode 12: March 7

Love Is Blind Season 8 cast

Love Is Blind Season 8, which takes place in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, features the largest pod squad to date with 32 singles. Vanessa and Nick Lachey are returning as hosts this year. The male cast members, per USA Today, are:

  1. Adam, 33 - Fashion Director / Co-Owner
  2. Alex, 29 - Commercial Real Estate Broker
  3. Andrew, 27 - Realtor
  4. Ben, 28 - Developer
  5. Benji, 26 - Entrepreneur / Realtor
  6. Brad, 35 - Dentist
  7. Brian, 30 - Wine Bar Owner
  8. Daniel, 30 - Sales Account Executive
  9. David, 33 - Medical Device Sales
  10. Devin, 29 - Youth Director/Coach
  11. Hugo, 30 - Marketing
  12. Joey, 35 - Physician Associate
  13. Mason, 33 - Cinematographer
  14. Mo, 35 - Property Manager
  15. Scott, 34 - Project Manager
  16. Tom, 38 - Management Consultant

The female cast members for Love Is Blind Season 8 are:

  1. Amanda, 43 - District Retail Manager
  2. Ashley, 28 - Client Success Manager
  3. Brittany, 35 - Partnership Executive
  4. Casandra, 30 - Hairstylist
  5. Kylie, 28 - Medical Student
  6. Lauren, 31 - Educational Sales
  7. Madison, 28 - Artist
  8. Meg, 31 - Oncology Nurse
  9. Molly, 30 - Executive Assistant
  10. Monica, 28 - Digital Marketing
  11. Sara, 29 - Oncology Nurse
  12. Taylor, 32 - Colonoscopy Nurse
  13. Tiera, 34 - Marketing Strategist
  14. Vanessa, 31 - Media Planner
  15. Virginia, 34 - Healthcare Recruiter
  16. Yemi, 30 - Product Sales Manager

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
