Love Is Blind Season 8: Release date, cast, schedule and more
From release date to cast, here's all you need to know about Love Is Blind Season 8
Love Is Blind is returning for an eighth season! The popular reality show will be back on Netflix this Valentine's Day with a whole new cast of singles joining the global dating experiment to “find out whether love is truly blind.” Here's all you need to know ahead of Season 8 premiere:
Love Is Blind Season 8 release date and full schedule
The all-new episode of the dating show will premiere on Netflix on Friday, February 14 at 3 am EST/12 am PST. There will be a total of 12 episodes in Love Is Blind Season 8. The full release schedule is:
- Episodes 1 to 6: February 14
- Episodes 7 to 9: February 21
- Episodes 10 to 11: February 28
- Episode 12: March 7
Love Is Blind Season 8 cast
Love Is Blind Season 8, which takes place in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, features the largest pod squad to date with 32 singles. Vanessa and Nick Lachey are returning as hosts this year. The male cast members, per USA Today, are:
- Adam, 33 - Fashion Director / Co-Owner
- Alex, 29 - Commercial Real Estate Broker
- Andrew, 27 - Realtor
- Ben, 28 - Developer
- Benji, 26 - Entrepreneur / Realtor
- Brad, 35 - Dentist
- Brian, 30 - Wine Bar Owner
- Daniel, 30 - Sales Account Executive
- David, 33 - Medical Device Sales
- Devin, 29 - Youth Director/Coach
- Hugo, 30 - Marketing
- Joey, 35 - Physician Associate
- Mason, 33 - Cinematographer
- Mo, 35 - Property Manager
- Scott, 34 - Project Manager
- Tom, 38 - Management Consultant
The female cast members for Love Is Blind Season 8 are:
- Amanda, 43 - District Retail Manager
- Ashley, 28 - Client Success Manager
- Brittany, 35 - Partnership Executive
- Casandra, 30 - Hairstylist
- Kylie, 28 - Medical Student
- Lauren, 31 - Educational Sales
- Madison, 28 - Artist
- Meg, 31 - Oncology Nurse
- Molly, 30 - Executive Assistant
- Monica, 28 - Digital Marketing
- Sara, 29 - Oncology Nurse
- Taylor, 32 - Colonoscopy Nurse
- Tiera, 34 - Marketing Strategist
- Vanessa, 31 - Media Planner
- Virginia, 34 - Healthcare Recruiter
- Yemi, 30 - Product Sales Manager
