Love Is Blind Season 8: Release date, cast, schedule and more

Love Is Blind is returning for an eighth season! The popular reality show will be back on Netflix this Valentine's Day with a whole new cast of singles joining the global dating experiment to “find out whether love is truly blind.” Here's all you need to know ahead of Season 8 premiere: All you need to know about Love Is Blind Season 8 set to premiere on Netflix this Valentine's Day

Love Is Blind Season 8 release date and full schedule

The all-new episode of the dating show will premiere on Netflix on Friday, February 14 at 3 am EST/12 am PST. There will be a total of 12 episodes in Love Is Blind Season 8. The full release schedule is:

Episodes 1 to 6: February 14 Episodes 7 to 9: February 21 Episodes 10 to 11: February 28 Episode 12: March 7

Love Is Blind Season 8 cast

Love Is Blind Season 8, which takes place in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, features the largest pod squad to date with 32 singles. Vanessa and Nick Lachey are returning as hosts this year. The male cast members, per USA Today, are:

Adam, 33 - Fashion Director / Co-Owner Alex, 29 - Commercial Real Estate Broker Andrew, 27 - Realtor Ben, 28 - Developer Benji, 26 - Entrepreneur / Realtor Brad, 35 - Dentist Brian, 30 - Wine Bar Owner Daniel, 30 - Sales Account Executive David, 33 - Medical Device Sales Devin, 29 - Youth Director/Coach Hugo, 30 - Marketing Joey, 35 - Physician Associate Mason, 33 - Cinematographer Mo, 35 - Property Manager Scott, 34 - Project Manager Tom, 38 - Management Consultant

The female cast members for Love Is Blind Season 8 are: