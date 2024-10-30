Menu Explore
Love is Blind Season 7 Reunion: Release date, time, cast, how to watch and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 30, 2024 10:32 PM IST

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Love is Blind Season 7 episode…

Love is Blind recently concluded its seventh season, with two lucky couples getting their happily ever after. The 12-episode reality show still has one more episode in its book- Season 7 Reunion. With fans eagerly awaiting the drama to unfold, here's all you need to know about the upcoming episode:

Love is Blind Season 7 Reunion is set to air on Netflix Wednesday
When is Love is Blind Season 7 Reunion? How to watch

The reunion episode will land on Netflix Wednesday, October 30, at 9 pm ET. Much to fans' excitement, Brittany and Leo, who were the first to break up, are set to reunite with the rest of the cast tonight. In order to watch the episode, fans must ensure to have a Netflix subscription, available for as little as $6.99 a month.

Love is Blind Season 7 Reunion cast

Like all other episodes, the Reunion will be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The duo will ask the couples about their experiences with the “experiment.” In the season finale, which aired October 23, fans saw two couples - Taylor and Garrett and Ashley and Tyler make it to “I do.” Although Netflix has not officially confirmed the returning cast, the majority of the Season 7 participants are expected to come together for the reunion. Below is the list of all those who appeared in the trailer for the upcoming episode:

  1. Marissa George
  2. Taylor Krause
  3. Ashley Adionser
  4. Brittany Wisniewski
  5. Garrett Josemans
  6. Leo Braudy
  7. Stephen Richardson
  8. Hannah Jiles
  9. Nick Dorka
  10. Monica Davis
  11. Ramses Prashad
  12. Alexandra Brown
  13. Tyler Francis
  14. Timothee Godbee

What to expect from Love is Blind Season 7 Reunion?

Additionally, the episode will also feature participants from past Love is Blind seasons: Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski and Zack Goytowski, AD Smith, Benjamin McGrath and Jessica Batten McGrath, Nancy Rodriguez, and Marshall Glaze, according to Netflix.

“Brace for mess, as the Washington, DC-based pod squad reunite for the first time since the weddings to unpack the twists, turns, and love triangles of Season 7,” the streaming giant says of the upcoming episode.

