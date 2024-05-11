Sheldon Coopers reunite: Internet can't process Jim Parsons, Iain Armitage's pics from Young Sheldon premiere and finale

Fans of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon are in for a treat. In the upcoming finale of the prequel series, Jim Parsons will return as his popular geeky character, Sheldon Cooper, and reunite with his younger self, played by Iain Armitage. (Also Read – Weird and beautiful: Jim Parsons on reprising 'The Big Bang Theory' character in 'Young Sheldon') Iain Armitage and Jim Parsons from Young Sheldon premiere and finale

Sheldon Coopers reunite

A collage is doing the rounds on X, which shows Iain and Jim posing together. It's a Then & Now collage – the first one being from the Young Sheldon season one premiere in 2017, and the second one being from the upcoming finale. While Jim Parsons looks more or less similar, it's the little Iain Armitage who looks all grown up in the new still.

The internet echoed similar thoughts. An X user commented, “So grown up, man (crying emoji).” Another wrote, “Time goes by so fast." “Perfect casting for Young Sheldon,” read a third comment. A user commented cheekily, “Once the show is over older Sheldon will absorb the life force of the younger one, the show was simply a ritual to get young Sheldon’s body ready for the transference of youth.”

Jim Parsons returns

In a move that's sure to delight fans of The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are set to reunite on screen for the series finale of Young Sheldon.

The beloved actors will reprise their iconic roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, marking their first onscreen appearance together since the finale of The Big Bang Theory in May 2019. The details of Jim and Mayim's appearance were recently revealed.

About Big Bang Theory

Big Bang Theory fans will recall that Sheldon and Amy's journey reached a pinnacle in the series finale, where they were awarded the Nobel Prize in physics. Now, viewers will have the opportunity to see them once again in action, albeit in their younger incarnations on Young Sheldon.

Throughout its run, Young Sheldon has paid homage to its predecessor with several references to The Big Bang Theory. Notably, stars like Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Mayim Bialik have lent their voices to the prequel series, further enriching the connection between the two shows.

News of Jim and Mayim's reunion comes hot on the heels of CBS' confirmation of a spinoff featuring Emily Osment and Montana Jordan's characters, Mandy and Georgie, ensuring that The Big Bang Theory universe will continue to captivate audiences.

Behind the scenes, Young Sheldon is helmed by creators Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro, along with an esteemed team of executive producers, including Jim himself. The series boasts an ensemble cast, including Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, and others.

As the countdown to the series finale begins, fans can mark their calendars for May 16, when they will have the chance to see Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik grace the screen once more in the farewell episode of Young Sheldon.