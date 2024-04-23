Young Sheldon, Suites, GoT: Nostalgia strikes back, as classic films and shows return through spin-offs

In Hollywood, nostalgia is reigning supreme with several classic films and shows getting revived for a spin off series, with an aim to relive the magic while unravelling new adventures. We take a look at some of the spin-offs which promise to capture audiences’ hearts once again. Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon’s popular film Legally Blonde is getting a spin-off series

Legally blonde

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon’s popular film Legally Blonde is getting a spin-off series for the streaming world. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, best known for the hit teen drama series, Gossip Girl, will write the show, as per Variety. The series will be backed by Witherspoon’s production banner. The details of the plot have been kept under wraps.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Suits

The Suits franchise will continue its story through a brand-new spinoff. Titled Suits L.A., the upcoming series will be set in the same universe as the original legal drama with a brand-new cast. Actor Stephen Amell will lead the show through the character of Ted Black. The original series featured Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle and Gina Torres.

Game of Thrones

Recently, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss broke their silence on the possibility of a Jon Snow spin-off series, leaving fans excited. When asked about the possible spin-off centered around Jon Snow, which was initially said to be in the works but has encountered delays, Weiss told Hollywood Reporter, “Nothing would make us happier than to work with our people from that show. But there are a lot of other ways to make that happen that are fresh and exciting for everyone involved.”

Ray Donovan

A streaming platform has ordered a spinoff of its crime drama Ray Donovan that will be directed and executive produced by Guy Ritchie. Titled The Donovans, the new series will be “loosely based” on the successful series that ran for seven seasons and starred Liev Schreiber as a professional “fixer” in Los Angeles.

Young Sheldon

The world of Young Sheldon will expand with a spin-off series centered on new parents Georgie and Mandy. Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are set to reprise their roles in the new half-hour, multi-camera comedy, which is slated to launch during the 2024-2025 season. It will be created by The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland.

Real Housewives

Erika Jayne’s Bet It All on Blonde is a documentary series following the embattled Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and pop singer as she mounts a solo Las Vegas music residency. It will air in two parts in the second quarter of 2024. Combining interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, the project will follow Jayne as she embarks on her most ambitious stage effort.