Who is Elsie Hewitt? Meet Pete Davidson’s girlfriend as couple announce pregnancy

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson are expecting a child together. After media reports, the actor took to Instagram to put out some photos captioned 'welp now everyone knows we had sex.'

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt went public with their relationship in March(Instagram)

The two went public with their relationship in March, but have kept it private mostly since then. People reported in May that the couple are splitting their time between Davidson's place, which is in upstate New York, and a brownstone they rented in Brooklyn.

Who is Elsie Hewitt?

Hewitt is an actor, model and food influencer who has a following in many creative industries. Hewitt was born in London on March 5, 1996. She moved to Los Angeles when she was 10 as per IMDb. Hewitt began to model as a teenager and went on to star in Guess's spring/summer 2018 campaign.

She was named Playboy's Miss June in 2017. In her interview, with the magazine, she said, "I’ve been working since I was 15, and I’m totally independent."

Apart from being a model, Hewitt has been in numerous film and television projects. These include Teenage Badass (2020), Turnt (2018), and Dave, the FX series. She also played Suzie Huppert in Season 3 of HBO's Industry.

Hewitt reportedly is a foodie and a romantic. She believes love is the best thing in the world, and told Playboy, “I love to love, but it’s not replaceable. It’s not rational. It’s not something you can decide with your brain. Your brain will tell you one thing, but your heart will do something completely different. You know what’s right. You know what’s wrong. Sometimes it just gets to the point where you’re like, ‘I don’t even know what I’m doing.’”

Hewitt was romantically linked with Jason Sudekis and Benny Blanco (who is now engaged to Selena Gomez), before her relationship with Davidson. The two moved in together in the spring of 2025, making their joint red carpet debut in May.