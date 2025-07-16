Deets about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s September wedding, and whether Taylor Swift is coming or not

Singer-actor Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco are believed to be deep into wedding preparations. According to the latest update, the couple is set to tie the knot in California this September. Invitations have already been sent, and the guest list is said to include Taylor Swift. Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have been dating since June 2023.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding plans

The Only Murders in the Building actor and the music producer will exchange vows in a star-studded ceremony in California in September, according to the Daily Mail, reports Pagesix.

It is being said that the nuptials will only be attended by their close friends and family. Invitations have already been mailed, including to Selena’s friend Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“Selena and Benny’s wedding is going to be a two-day event in Montecito in September. Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend. Although it’s for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Selena’s co-stars from Only Murders In The Building, and music superstars who are Benny’s friends and some he’s also worked with,” said a source.

Another insider shared that “a late summer wedding was ideal for the singer, 32, and Benny, 37, because the former’s schedule will get busy this fall and winter”.

A third source shunned the idea that Selena is having her wedding to accommodate Taylor Swift. That being said, the insider shared that Selena wants Taylor to “attend and she would love for her to be able to go with Travis”.

About Selena-Benny’s love story

Benny and Selena, 32, have been dating since June 2023, though their relationship became more public around December of that year. Prior to them being romantically involved, the two had several professional collaborations to their credit, namely Selena's song Kill 'Em with Kindness in 2015, Trust Nobody in 2017 and the music video for Benny's I Can't Get Enough. In December 2024, they officially announced their engagement. Earlier this month, the producer shared that his and Selena’s nuptials would be “chill” but “amazing.”