Pete Davidson confesses he's looking forward to his grandfather's passing: ‘I’m so stoked about his impending death’

Pete Davidson recently took the stage at the North to Shore Festival in Newark, New Jersey on June 27 and delivered a set filled with his usual dark humour but also a few candid admissions about his family life. Appearing alongside Jon Stewart and John Mulaney at the Prudential Centre, Davidson, 31, veered away from his usual tabloid-fodder dating life and instead opened up about family dynamics, particularly his strained relationship with his maternal grandfather. Pete Davidson

“I’m not that close with him,” Pete told the audience, referencing his mom Amy Davidson’s father. “I’m close with my dad’s dad. I don’t like my mom’s dad.” It wasn’t just emotional distance that he was describing. The star took it a step further, making a deeply disturbing allegation: “He used to beat the s**t out of me and I don’t like him very much.”

Davidson revealed that his grandfather is battling emphysema, a chronic lung condition that makes breathing increasingly difficult. “I hope he f**king rots,” he said flatly, before acknowledging the internal conflict. “It’s a tough situation because I want to be there for my mom, but deep down, I’m so stoked about my grandfather’s impending death.”

Further expressing a desire to support his mother during this emotional time, he said, “I don’t want to be rude to my mom. I think I have the best mom in the world. I’m very, very lucky. So I’ve been trying to remember a good time that me and my grandpa had so I could hold onto it.”

In contrast, Pete spoke warmly of his paternal grandfather, Stephen Davidson — the man he remains close with and who even appeared in The King of Staten Island, Pete’s semi-autobiographical film from 2020.

As for what Davidson is up to now, the comedian seems to be in a more grounded place. He’s currently in a relationship with model Elsie Hewitt, and the couple’s romance appears to be going strong as they split their time between Davidson’s home in upstate New York and a Brooklyn brownstone they're renting. Prior to this, he made headlines for getting all of his tattoos removed and, in July 2024, he checked into a wellness facility to seek the mental health treatment he needed.