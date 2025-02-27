Jessica Alba gets a new tattoo about ‘transformation’ after announcing divorce from Cash Warren

Nearly three weeks after filing for divorce from her husband, Cash Warren, Hollywood star Jessica Alba provided a personal update, unveiling a new inspirational tattoo. In a social media post on Wednesday, she captioned the update “The current chapter” and shared a series of videos and images reflecting her recent experiences. Jessica Alba unveiled a new tattoo symbolising transformation, weeks after filing for divorce from Cash Warren.

Among them was a photo of a delicate cursive tattoo on her right forearm, created by artist Winterstone—whose clientele includes John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. The tattoo reads, “Life is transformation is life,” which the artist clarified should be interpreted as, “Life is transformation, transformation is life.”

The Fantastic Four star, who co-parents three children—Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7—with Cash, also posted snapshots with her kids, a clip of her exercising, and other motivational quotes she has been focusing on. One of these affirmations read, “You spend most of your life inside your head. Make it a nice place to be,” while another stated, “Life is to be lived—not controlled.”

Although the Sin City actor is clearly embracing a positive outlook amid her separation—which became public knowledge in January—she had already emphasised this mindset when announcing the split. In a now-deleted statement shared in January, she reflected on her personal journey. “I’ve been on a journey of self-realisation and transformation for years—both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals,” she expressed.

Despite ending their marriage of nearly 17 years, she underscored that their connection remains unbreakable. “We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time,” she added.