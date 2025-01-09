Jessica Alba and Cash Warren heading for divorce after 17 years of marriage: Report

Actor Jessica Alba and her producer husband Cash Warren's marriage has reportedly hit a rocky patch. According to TMZ, the couple has parted ways and is set to file for divorce, ending their 17-year-long marriage. According to reports, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are heading for divorce.

Sources told the portal that the couple recently separated and are moving forward with the divorce. However, it remains unclear what led them to the decision to end their nearly 17-year marriage. Neither Jessica nor Cash has addressed the matter publicly yet.

Jessica and Cash first met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four. While Jessica played the role of Sue Storm, Cash was working as a director's assistant. They got engaged in 2007 and married in a low-key Beverly Hills courthouse ceremony in May 2008. They share three children, Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

The couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in May last year. Jessica shared a heartfelt post, writing, "16 years of marriage, 20 years together, and forever to go. Happy Anniversary @cash_warren. I’m proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family. Through thick and thin, we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you."

According to TMZ, Jessica and Cash have been recently spotted without their wedding rings in public. While Jessica attended a pre-Golden Globes party on Saturday at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood without Cash and without her ring, Cash was seen in Los Angeles last week with a bare left hand.

Jessica Alba's upcoming film

Jessica Alba will next appear in the biographical sports drama Maserati: The Brothers, directed by Robert Moresco. The film also stars Michele Morrone, Salvatore Esposito, Lorenzo De Moor, Anthony Hopkins, and Andy García. The film is currently in production, and the release date is yet to be announced.