Florence Pugh admits being 'tricky' to date amid Finn Cole romance rumours — but she's working on it!

The strong-headed Capricorn that she is, Florence Pugh isn't afraid to admit when there's a problem, if we can call it that, and FIX IT. Very characteristic. Her career may be booming, but seems like Florence would very much like the same to be the case for her personal life — and she's decided to actively go after it too! In a recent chat with Harper's Bazaar, she admitted to being in love and consciously change about herself what has been blocking her relationships from running long term. Florence Pugh; Finn Cole(Photos: Instagram/florencepugh, finn_cole)

The main bone of contention per se, as per Florence, 29, happens to be her over-commitment to her career, something no one can fault her for. But the actor takes cognisance of the fact that she should be making an honest attempt to make time for what is important, as opposed to expecting the other person in question to just accept how things are with her. Her main driving force behind this personal intervention? Her desire for a family in the future.

She shares, "I've worked back-to-back since I started, and I’ve missed so much. I’ve now come to terms with things that I don’t like about myself and want to change. I don’t want to have things just happen to me any more...I'm more sympathetic to the people who are in love with me, because it’s not easy. I'm tricky – I’m always busy, I can never make dates. But it’s not good enough for me to ask someone to just accept that. I’ll just end up alone. I don’t want that – I want a family".

It is worth noting that this personal renaissance of sorts for Florence comes amid pretty strong romance rumours with her Peaky Blinders co-star Finn Cole. Though neither of them have directly acknowledged each other as their romantic plus-ones, it appears so that Finn is the one Florence is willing to make active changes in her rationale for!

On the professional front, Florence will next be seen in Marvel's Thunderbolts, set for a May 2 release. Next up for her, is the pretty momentous Avengers: Doomsday.

Coming back to the alleged pair, what do you think of them?