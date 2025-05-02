Is there a Marvel group chat? Thunderbolts star Florence Pugh spills the beans!

If there's anyone who's been on a roll and is being absolutely matter-of-factly about it, it's definitely Florence Pugh. Last year was big, with the actor featuring in the big banner Timothee Chalamet-led Dune: Part Two, as Princess Irulan. This was followed by the emotionally poignant We Live In Time, in which she featured opposite Andrew Garfield. Her only release for this year, Thunderbolts too, is gaining her immense praise. Is there a Marvel group chat? Florence Pugh spills the beans!

Now while Florence enjoys quite an airtight filmography, nothing parallels the hype and expectations surrounding Avengers: Doomsday, set for a 2026 release. Being an integral part of the Marvel fam, the actor, during a rapid fire session with Who What Wear, as part of their cover story, answered the one pressing question every Marvel fan has had at some point — is there a Marvel group chat?! Florence immeditely blurted out, "If there is one, I'm pissed cause I'm not on it. But if there is one, I hope there's loads of jokes and memes and good gifts and just good chat".

When asked about whose return to MCU she was most excited about, she didn't skip a beat before saying, "All of my friends! All of them, I was so glad that they were coming back, just as I was to see my name".

As far as Florence's MCU history goes, she debuted in the superhero universe as Yelena Belova in Black Widow (2021), portraying the adopted sister of Natasha Romanoff, essayed by Scarlett Johansson. Her character, a fellow assassin trained in the Red Room, quickly gained popularity for her sharp wit, emotional depth, and combat skills. Pugh reprised the role in series Hawkeye which released the same year, where Yelena sought revenge on Clint Barton, believing he was responsible for Natasha’s death. This year she reprised her role in Thunderbolts, as part of a team of anti-heroes, with the film having accrued rave reviews for its refreshing presentation.

Next in her lineup is the momentous Avengers: Doomsday, currently being mounted.