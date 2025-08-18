Sunjay Kapur's sister heaps praise on Karisma Kapoor amid 30,000 crore succession feud: ‘She’s a very good mother'

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband and businessman Sunjay Kapur died of a heart attack on June 12. Since his passing, a feud over his ₹30,000 crore estate has spiralled, involving his mother Rani Kapur, widow Priya Sachdev, and Karisma’s name has also been drawn into the turmoil. Now, amid the ongoing dispute, Sunjay’s sister Mandhira Kapur has praised Karisma for raising her children well and keeping them close to the family. Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died on June 12.

Mandhira Kapur heaps praise on Karisma Kapoor as a mother

Speaking about Karisma, Mandhira told NDTV, “She is a mother. She is a very good mother, I have to give her that. She has done a very good job of letting the family be one, which is…you know…I commend her for that. I think the kids have been close, and they’ve had a great relationship. Hopefully, somehow, we can carry that on and let the family be one again because she is looking out for her kids like any mother would, and that’s what she is doing.”

Mandhira further revealed that she remains in touch with Karisma, saying, “Yes, of course. I am sure she is in touch with Priya (Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur) too. The fact is we’ve all had a good relationship. The kids have been coming to see mom. We are all in touch. This is not meant to be a family feud.”

Karisma married businessman and industrialist Sunjay Kapur in 2003 in a high-profile Sikh wedding in Mumbai. The couple share two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, they filed for divorce through mutual consent, which was finalised in 2016. The following year, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

Sunjay Kapur’s death and the family feud

Sunjay died on June 12 this year in London while playing polo. His friend and business associate Suhel Seth told ANI that “Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England.” His company, Sona Comstar, also cited a heart attack as the cause of death.

Following his death, Rani Kapur claimed to be the sole representative of the family’s interests in the auto components company. She alleged that she was coerced into signing documents during her period of grief, without full transparency, and was sidelined from decision-making.

However, Sona Comstar stated publicly that Rani has had no shareholder status in the company since 2019, dismissing her claims as “baseless and legally untenable,” and even appointed Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director. On July 24, Rani penned a letter to the company’s board, alleging that while the family was mourning Sunjay’s sudden death, “some people have chosen this as an opportune time to wrest control and usurp the family legacy.”

She also claimed that, as per a will dated June 30, 2015, she is the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur’s estate, making her a majority shareholder of the Sona group. Priya has yet to comment on the matter.